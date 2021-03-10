Jacks Get #8 Seed in FCS Playoffs

The SDSU Jackrabbits claimed a top eight seed, giving them a first round bye and a home playoff game.

For one team in the FCS Playoffs, their road is going to have to go through Brookings, South Dakota.

The s-d-s-u jacks defeated northern iowa last night 45-24.

They are the missouri valley champions.

So what could be better?

Nat sound of cheers the jacks are the number eight seed heading into the n-c-a-a f-c-s playoffs.

That gives south dakota state a first round bye and a home playoff game in the second round on december 3rd.

"i live through the players and the excitement that they had, the pride they had, the feeling of accomplishment they had, i live through that.

I'm so proud of those guys."

"it just puts us in great position to accomplish our goal to win a national championship.

So i mean, get to probably go home for thanksgiving, get a little rest, get healthy, so it's a good opportunity."

"it's great, it's exciting.

It feels like it's a long time coming for us.

We fell short last year so i think that just motivated us coming into this season that we wanted to get back there and get in that top eight, so now that we're there, it's a great feeling and we're excited for it."

"that's been our goal coming into this season.whole season coming in was getting a top eight seed and a first round bye.

Getting it is huge, we were so close last year and we didn't quite get it, we had it taken from us.

So getting it this year, it was awesome seeing our name come up."

The jacks will host the winner of saint francis and villanova in the second round on december 3rd.