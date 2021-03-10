Getting Some Shut Eye

Five basic needs for human survival.

And even though it's essential to our daily well-being... most people struggle to get enough of it.

((laine)) tonight -- knwa today's chris frye examines how you can make sure you're getting the most from a good night's sleep, in this special report.

### ((chris)) we all have dreams of getting that perfect night of sleep.

But did you know that eight hours isn't the norm.

The national sleep foundation says getting seven or nine hours of shut eye is just as adequate.

But for some, getting a restful night's sleep, isn't that easy.

Dr. sandeep goplani/m.d.

Sleep specialist/washington regional: "lack of sleep can lead to a lot of consequences."

((chris)) doctor sandeep goplani is a sleep specialist at washington regional medical center.

He says individuals who sleep less than seven hours a day, are prone to a variety of heath and physical issues.

Dr. sandeep goplani/m.d.

Sleep specialist, washington regional: "it can also compact your concentration, your memory, your mood, so you're going to be irritable, more grumpy.

It's also been related to medical problems like depression, or it could lead to insulin resisitance, which will raise your blood sugar level or even obesity."

Dean loos/firefighter "yeah.

Energy drinks was my thing because i was always tired."

"i was a little bit grumpier than i use to be.

Less talkative, kind of more reclusive."

((chris)) firefighter, dean loos works for two departments in northwest arkansas.

As you can see, dean has no problem staying fit.

But what you can't see is that dean is one of 60 million americans who suffers from some sort of sleep disorder.

In dean's case, it's sleep apnea.

Dean loos/firefighter: "my wife noticed that i would stop breathing at night.

She's a nurse.

She told me that i should go in and get a sleep study."

((chris)) and from there -- dean's life was awakened with a new perspective.

Dean loos/firefighter: "my o-2 levels were really low.

They would drop down to 84%.

They said i stopped breathing 32 times in an hour.

And i didn't really think that i had it."

((chris)) doctor goplani says cognitive behavioral therapy or sleep studies can help diagnose sleep disorders -- and lead to a plan for a better night's rest.

Dr. sandeep goplani/m.d.

Sleep specialist, washington regional: "a fixed bedtime, a fixed wake up time, don't stimulate yourself before going to bed.

Watching tv, going onto your i-pad, i-phone, working on your laptop emits a lot of light to you, so that is disruptive to your sleep."

((chris)) on the job demands can also play a role in getting much needed, shut-eye.

Dr. sandeep goplani/m.d.

Sleep specialist, washington regional: "letting their employees report fatigue-related incidents, without fear of retribution.

Then investigating it further and then making their own schedules where it's more personalized industry specific to have their own schedules."

((chris)) these days, rest isn't a problem for firefighter loos.

He says cutting back on energy drinks and reading before bed have been helpful -- but wearing a c-pap machine has made the biggest difference.

Dean loos/firefighter: "i've got two young boys and they love playing and wrestling around...so, when i fixed the problem, i feel more energy and i love playing with my kids, going outside and spending time with them."

((chris)) i'm chris frye for knwa northwest arkansas news ((laine)) doctor goplani also dispelled some sleep myths.

Myth one -- if you are falling behind in getting rest -- you can catch up by sleeping longer.

That's false.

He says it actually does more harm to your sleep cycle.

((nate)) and naps aren't for everyone.

For folks working overnight or swing shifts... it's great... but sandeep says -- for people working nine to five -- it's not a good thing.

((laine))