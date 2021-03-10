Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

MSU men top UTEP in 5th place game at Charleston Classic

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Nov. 20, 2016

The mississippi state men wrapped up their time at the gildan chareston classic with a record of 2-1.

The bulldogs beat the utep miners 61-54 in the 5th place game.

Aric holman had a game high 18 points.

Lamar peters came off the bench for 13 points, all 4 of his field goals from beyond the arc.

Tyson carter hit 3 3's for msu.

The 3-1 bulldogs host lehigh on the 25th.

