MSU men top UTEP in 5th place game at Charleston Classic
Nov. 20, 2016
The mississippi state men wrapped up their time at the gildan chareston classic with a record of 2-1.
The bulldogs beat the utep miners 61-54 in the 5th place game.
Aric holman had a game high 18 points.
Lamar peters came off the bench for 13 points, all 4 of his field goals from beyond the arc.
Tyson carter hit 3 3's for msu.
The 3-1 bulldogs host lehigh on the 25th.
