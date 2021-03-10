aplebees sports extra cowboys nfl coverage

Beau welcome to applebee's sports extra, i'm beau bagley, alongside andy morgan.

Wild weekend, college football blow outs, big basketball wins, but dak attack keeps getting it done.

Dak how impressive has dak prescott been, today his second 300-yard passing game.

cowboys corner open passing game.

cowboys corner open
andy let's go to our cowboys corner, dallas cowboys hosting the baltimore ravens.

vo andy all the talk this week in dallas has been tony romo coming out in support of dak prescott, saying dak has earned the starting role.

Ravens up 7-0, 2nd qtr - prescott rolls out and hits cole beasley just inside the pilon for the score, cowboys tie the game at 7.

Halftime: tied at 10.

Beau 3rd q.

Cowboys dak prescott hits dez bryant on a 4-yard score, cowboys take the lead 17-10.

4th q.

Dak prescott hits dez bryant on the slant, bryant just drags the defender into the end zone, touchdown cowboys, dallas leads 24-10.

Bryant: 80 yds receiving, prescott: 301 yds and three scores passing.

Andy 4th q.

Joe flacco hits steve smith sr in the back of the end zone for the 5-yard score, ravens trail 24-17.

Smith becomes 14th player in nfl history to record 1,000 career receptions.

Dallas controlled the ball almost the entire 2nd half, here dak prescott hits cole beasley for a 1st down.

Beau cowboys win it, 27-17, their 9th win in a row, breaking the 1977 franchise record of 8-straight wins.

jason garrett: it was a hard fought game, there's no question about that you know this is one of those games that you really have to fight through i thought our team did a good job of that at different times just battling back it was going to be a physical football game we knew that.
John harbaugh: credit to the dallas cowboys obviously they did the things they needed to do to win the game, they didn't make the mistakes, we did. And they made the plays down the stretch.

John harbaugh: credit to the dallas cowboys obviously they did the things they needed to do to win the game, they didn't make the mistakes, we did.

And they made the plays down the stretch.

beau: ezekiel elliott 97 yards rushing sets rookie franchise rushing record breaking 1977 tony dorsett's 1,007 yards.

andy let's check out the cowboys upcoming schedule for the next three games: thurs., nov. 24: vs washington thurs., dec. 1: @ minnesota (nbc) sun. Dec. 11: @ ny giants (nbc)

24: vs washington thurs., dec.

1: @ minnesota (nbc) sun.

Dec.

beau to metlife stadium... the new york giants looked to make it five straight wins, hosting the chicago bears.

Chicago's jeremy langford takes it up the gut for six, the bears take a 16-6 lead.

It wouldn't last long... eli manning finds a wide open sterling shepard.

Giants come back to win, 22-16.

Eli threw for 227 yds and two scores in the win.

andy to century link field in seattle, seahawks hosting doug pederson and his eagles.

Close game until russell wilson rolls out, finds jimmy graham and the rest is history for philly... seattle up 13-7.

Then the seahawks try a little trickeration, wilson flips the ball to wide receiver doug baldwin, who then throws back to wilson for the score.

Seattle wins it, 26-15.

Seahawks improve to 7-2-1, while philly falls to 5-5.

beau: andy let's check out the nfc east standings... dallas 9-1 ny giants 7-3 washington 6-3-1 philadelphia 5-5 next week: giants at the browns, packers at eagles on monday night
beau: still to come on applebee's sports extra, we're heading to the