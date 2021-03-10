Help For the Homeless

I think this is such an important topic of the year.

We're all in the giving mood.

I know you've seen pan handlers across the wasatch front holding signs and asking for money.

What should we do in those situations chris?

>> yeah, what my friends who are homeless tell me, 80 to 90% of the pan land hand letters are professional pan handlers or using the money for drugs and alcohol.

So we're encouraging the generosity of utah to support a rescue instead of handing money out of their car windows.

Chris, is it just me are orr are we seeing this more and more?

>> yeah, the communities realize can make good money panhandling.

So more and more are hitting the streets especially in the south end of the slight.

Ernesto, can you talk about this?

I know you were homeless for how long before your luck turned around?

>> well, i've been -- well, i was homeless for about a year.

And i've been in different places murry park and it was all because of my addiction to alcohol.

>> you and i were talking in the break, this doesn't just happen over night: it is a protest ses four, a tough process tore youing, yes, like i said growing up in a family and my dad being an alcoholic.

Growing up i didn't want to be like my dad you know, but you know, for some reason it just ended up happening to me.

>> but it wasn't something that i planned.

Not something that i said this is what i want to be when i grow up i.

Don't want to be like my dad but growing nup an alcoholic family, that's how i ended up.

>> where was your lowest point?

>> i would say about a year ago when i lost everything i lost my family, i lost you know my job.

I ended up in the streets you know and that's one of the things i used to do.

I used to be out there panhandling and using the money for alcohol.

You know.

Do you agree with chris that when you give money to someone out there on the street whuvment roll down your window and hand them money, it's not going the right place?

>> well, i would say that the majority of money.

The majority of people use the money to buy alcohol and drugs just like i did but i'm not saying everybody does it by would say at least 90% of the people twharksz they do.

You know, so i'm encouraging people that do give money up to use, help out like the rescue mirks you know, the places that will really help people.

>> and let's talk about that chris, because if people do want to givment you want to do something.

What's the best thing to do and contact.

Is mnt best to do name.

Yes, follow your heart on.

That the rescue mission is privately funded and we v- need gifts.

We ran out of coats the other day.

We desperately need coats or volume enteemplet we encourage people to go rescue salt lake.org and order these pan handler help cards and instead of handing out money to people thaw see open the street.

Hand them this card which tells them where they can get food and shelter and cloth and inpatient recovery services to least street if they are really in need instead of enabling an addiction or a professional pan handler.

It's much better to give a resource card instead of finances out your car window.

Because there is help out there.

Yes, there is much help.

A lot of help out there.

And rescue mission of salt lake.

All their information will be on our website.

Go to good for utah.com slash midday.

We'll put that that there.

Is that i great place to go if you want to donate.

Yes, a great place.

Rescue salt lake.org and donate.

Ernesto, how are you doing right now?

I've been outstanding.

I've been sober for three