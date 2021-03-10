Brooks Trial Continues

(--brenna--)the lead detective in the domanic thrasher murder investigation went back on the stand this morning in the trial of blayne brooks.

Brooks is charged with thrasher's shooting in june of 2015.

Detective brad love testified he interviewed another of the suspects, whitney o'brien on august first, about two months after the shooting.

He said she told him she asked brooks and the third suspect, justin love, after the shooting if they thought thrasher was dead...... and that brooks said they should have gone back and shot him in the head to make sure.

Police say o'brien, who is expected to testify, told investigators brooks shot thrasher when he tried to run off without paying for marijuana.

Last week, jurors heard a taped police interview, taken two months after the crime.... in which brooks repeatedly denies any involvement in the crime.

He also told detectives he didnt remember where he was at the time of the murder, but he could have been at a texas rangers game or in burkburnett with family.

However this morning an fbi cell phone analyst says brooks phone records show his phone was in wichita falls at the time of the crime.

He said the only phones he found that were used near the crime scene were those of justin love, thrasher and a man who allegedly set up the marijuana buy with thrasher.