Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Search continues for missing Lee County jail trusties

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Search continues for missing Lee County jail trusties
Search continues for missing Lee County jail trusties
Search continues for missing Lee County jail trusties

Missing lee county jail trusties.

Mugshot lee county sheriff jim johnson says there are several leads when it comes to finding mickey joe williams and michael b.

Patterson.

Both escaped work detail saturday.

They were discovered missing during a nightly head count.

According to the lee county sheriff's department, neither are considered dangerous.

Both were in jail on burglary charges.

If you see or know of their whereabouts, please contact the lee county sheriff's department or call 9-1-1.

2-shot a

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage