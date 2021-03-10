Search continues for missing Lee County jail trusties

Missing lee county jail trusties.

Mugshot lee county sheriff jim johnson says there are several leads when it comes to finding mickey joe williams and michael b.

Patterson.

Both escaped work detail saturday.

They were discovered missing during a nightly head count.

According to the lee county sheriff's department, neither are considered dangerous.

Both were in jail on burglary charges.

If you see or know of their whereabouts, please contact the lee county sheriff's department or call 9-1-1.

