Table Talk 2 11/21

William and Kate talk fatherhood and those moments where your tolder just pushes you to the brink.

Prince william doing an interview over the weekend.

I love him.

He and princess kate talking about fatherhood.

When are you the prinsz, do you have to be careful with what you sa?

>> every second, i'm sure.

>> sure >> you don't want to be too real but he gets as real as he can when he says this, i am lucky for the amazing support i have from katherine, she is an amazing mother an fas particular wife, point there, good job.

Then goes on to say prince george is a rascal.

That is what he calls him.

>> he's a rascal.

He's three years old now and charlotte is 18 months old.

But he said have i learned a lot about family from having my own children.

George keeps me on my toes but is such a sweet boy.

Charlotte bear in mind i didn't have a sister so having a girl in my life like this is a completely different dynamic.

He says i am learning about having a daughter and having a girl in the family and he said kate is helping every step of the way.

>> i love that.

>> that's so fun.

>> i foal like it would be different, i feel like back in the day before social media and things like that, the royals could probably be like, they ran the country, they could say whatever they want but now you will be so highly criticized.

>> even dinah didn't talk very much, there wasn't social media like there is now and pictures of them anywhere and everywhere.

Obviously she was photographed but expecting interviews from him, and i like that he goes i will give you a little something.

>> and i love that he says they're rascals, because they are.

That is why i love, i found this article, will you appreciated it, especially if you have had toddlers or been around toddlers, how having a toddler is baifg like being in a-- relationship, we will go through some of these.

And you are going to agree with me via the tv screen.

Here is why.

Number one, you fight constantly, in relationships that are working out are fighting.

Me and my kid, literally, you can't stress enough, you fietd over food, choat, shoes, cup, weather, anything you can thif, a todder can go from zero to crazy in two seconds.

>> megs, if you are watching, our producer is home with her brand new baby and her two year old.

She said the baby is much easier than my two year old, even though it wakes up every two hours, ma kensy says no to everything.

>> my 11 year old is in that stage.

>> why is kate still in there.

>> no, no, kate, no, mommy.

>> bed time.

>> no.

>> so they try to trick her and say want to go to the park.

She goes no, and-- wait, can i change my mind?

>> actually i'm going to redo that.

>> at least with the toddler you can pull the i'm the parent card in a relationship, you can't.

>> but i love this because we were talking about how toddlers, it may also be-- it is all about them.

Is it all about them?

What they want, when they want t and you better give it to them or else.

You are going to get it.

>> i feel so lucky.

>> don't-- you're going to say brielle is not that way.

>> she is really not.

And i feel like a lot of it is she is an only child, when she is in my home.

When she is with ryan and ashley and their kids it is probably different, the dynamic is so different.

>> i weich were you going to say, a lot is because i'm a really good parent.

>> i don't want to believe you.

>> i'm just saying.

>> my kids are sweet too, they never say no, never.

>> they're so easy to go, okay.

Another thing, they leave their stuff every wrrntion you feel like are you constantly cleaning over your partner in a disfunctional relationship.

Also your toddler or teen.

>> it is the random underwear in places that i just.

>> why did you take your underwear off there.

>> here is the basket, put it in it.

>> at least your children will wear them.

I set out their outfits, the other day the nursey is running out, and the underwear is out.

>> we all like to take our clothes off.

>> yes, you do.

You are used to it.

>> although, this weekend i said to kate we have to go from the swim meet, straight to, like we are going to airborne or jumping somewhere, she 15eud i can't.

>> oh my gosh.

>> so maybe let's when they're changing.

Put that in the back first.

>> throw that in there.

>> so many things i want to share.

>> also a disfunctional relationship, your toddler will turn you to a liar, i will tell you, yes, we're almost there yeah, we're going to be there in just a minute, uh-huh, we will get that tomorrow, i promise, you want ta toy, ask santa.

Do you that, it will work out.

And also lastly let's talk about how-- if are you any a bad relationship, they're rocking your self-confidence or with a toddler, they are brutally honest.

>> so true.

>> i had this thing.

>> when i was a toddler, my mom loves to tell the story, when i what is in the grocery store, i saw this guy who was a bigger dude.

And i go hey mom, look at that big fat guy.

>> oh no.

>> and i was this far away.

My mom was mortgagified, mortgagified.

>> things that your kids say that you just want to rewind time.