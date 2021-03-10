The war on solar energy.

What one solar company is doing to make a difference.

>> solar etiquette we are currently seeing a war on solar in the state of utah.

So there are three ways, three reasons why people invest 10 to 15,000 dollars of their own money on rooftop solar.

>> solar is one of the fastest growing industries in our state.

>> it is, seeing it pop up everywhere.

>> doubling and 25% rate of growth right now.

209,000 something roughly jobs across the country.

Several thousand here in utah.

And they say that right now what is going on is they will put the brakes on the industry.

>> why are people choosing solar?

>> so number one reason people choose solar is to save on their energy bills.

Number two reason is because they think this is great, i'm going to create my own energy trk feels good to be some what energy independent.

And third of course, it's for the health of the environment.

Cutting down on their carbon emission.

The number one reason is saving energy, saving your costs on energy.

>> you hear that all the time there are commercials.

>> so there are two-- yeah so what happens is if they are saying this is what i want to do, and i want to save on the electric-- electricity bill there are two ways to do it one, they get state and federal tax credits.

Two they have something called net metering, are you familiar with that?

>> no.

>> when you are a solar customer what happens is when the sun is up, are you creating energy.

Well, if are you not using as much energy as you create, then you are going to feed that back on to the grid, rocky mountain power will buy that back from you and in the evening when the sun goes down, the lights go on, then you buy it back from them.

The goal is to get a net zero, will you create just as much as you produce.

The problem is rocky mountain power is not getting the cutout of that.

They say that nonsolar customers subsidize the solar customers by about $400 a year, the reason& why they say that is because they say that we're buying solar credits back from the residents that produce it at 11 krentds a kill o watt hour but we can buy solar from major solar farms at $3 cents.

So that loss they are making there they are passing on to other customers and saying those customers are subsidizing the top solar customers.

>> so does rocky mountain power want a change.

>> they do.

They are asking for a three tiered rate, from an monthly fee of $6 to $15 an hour, a $9 kill o watt-- kl 9 kill o watt demand charge and a 3 cents energy charge.

So 3.8 cents that is what you will buy your energy back from them.

>> if you are saving money, that is probably would affect your-- in the future.

>> solar company that i have spoken with, and big ones, not happy.

This he are saying this could add on 10 to $15,000 on your solar, so those customer that thought i will invest this $20,000, get a kickback from the government and be able to net meter and pay this off in 10 to 15 years t will add another 10 to 15 years to where they are never going to see a return on their investment.

>> that alone-- that say big one.

>> rocky mountain power says we don't want a rate increase on all of our customers.

We want to make it fair for everyone.

That everyone has a fair rate and people say this is not about the customer, this is about keeping their monopoly in tact.

