Table Talk 1 11/21

Everybody was talking about the show last night, the american music awards.

This was huge on abc.

It is the night, the music night that all the big awards go out and everyone talking about selena gomez and her emotional moment when she stepped up to the mike, remember in 2014 she took to the stage and announced she had lupus and would be taking a break.& she won for female pop star of the year.

And instead of going up and doing that usual speech or even a political speech that a lot o3 people did last night, she got up on the stage and 15eud this.

>> i had to stop what i was doing because i had everything.

But i was absolutely broken inside.

I was keeping it together where i would never let all of you down but i kept it together so much i let myself down.

Were you here that, do you find yourself in that sometimes.

You are keeping it together for everyone, family and i swear this is that time of year we are holding it together, for family.

She says i let myself down by doing that.

She said this, i don't want to see your bodies on instagram.

I want to see what is in here.

If you are broken, do you not have to stay broken.

Whether you respect me or not, one thng you should know about me is i care about people.

>> you can tell she does.

She's definitely someone that i really look up to and hoping that my daughter looks more towards someone like her than maybe some other people.

It's so great that i love that she is taking that stance and able to connect with some of the people that can relate to that.

>> i like that she talked about her anxiety and depression and has been open about it, so many people struggling with that.

>> her age and younger that they can relate to someone going through it.

>> that is what i love.

Is that she is young.

I mean she is this big role mod toll all of the younger generation coming up after her, is that they're looking, in the world of social media that we weren't raised in.

>> how old is she.

>> she's younger than me, probably like 25.

>> did you just say she is younger than me.

>> i want to say she is 23.

>> she is so darling.

Well, speaking of respect and kindness and caring about others, i loved this story that i found.

Because i could relate it was a frazzled mom.

Her name is jamie and she took this up on social media talking about how she took her kids to the grocery store.

She has three young kids, went to the grocery store, so so frazzled.

She is not even paying attention to the world around her, she is just trying to make it through the grocery store.

We talked about how grocery stores, if are you in a new grocery store you don't usually go through t is so stressful.

You don't know country aisle you are going to.

>> let alone adding kids that are all going.

>> seeing fun things like balloon, flower, cookies, wanting everything.

I don't know if you were like this when your kids were little.

I get up to the checkout lean and everything has been opened.

Yup, that was us, yes, this is an empty wrapper, we ate that too.

>> this one was me.

>> do you have expectations in the car, no one is getting a treat today within i remember growing up there were rules and guide lines and nope, no treats today.

>> i'm not that good of a parent.

I'm like we're all going to get through this however we can no matter how much money is being spent.

>> i spent far less when i'm not with my kids.

>> okay so this mom is having the hardest time, frazzled, about to cry almost.

Her kids aren't listening to her.

An elderly lady walks up to her and is so kind and says chin up, and the mom says i'm so tired.

I'm tired and exhausted and tired of my kids being crazy.

In a nice way the elderly woman said you know what, i'm tired of is the silence.

Have i silence.

So cherish this noise.

You are hearing the noise.

It's driving you crazy, you feel like you can't get silence but now i'm tired of the silence.

I go home home, my husband is passed away and my kids are grown and it's silence.

I pray to come to the grocery store and have this experience.

She got to be with the family.

She loves the noise trntion reminded her of the happy times.

>> what i like about this is the mom was seeing, sometimes you just need someone to go, not a good day.

Things are hard.

But then you also get that perspective of things are hard in every stage.

Every stage has its tough, right.

>> you can tell the target story.

>> tell the tor get story.

She toll it before.

>> i'm sure she is going to love this.

>> well, natalie, i hope that she is at school right now because she won't love that i'm telling the story but if someone would have come to me, at three, four years old, looking at picture frames at target, i just had to get out of the house that day.

I turn around and she's leaking in the aisle.

And i think her arms were out, like she wanted to touch it.

Coming down her pants wantses with she in a cart.

>> no, just standing there.

>> standing in the aisle, and i had to pick her up and drip her to-- i didn't know-- you know when you run in without the dieper bag and are you like oh, well, here we go.

I think if someone would have said enjoy this moment, i would have-- started laughing because when are you in it, it is so hard to see it.

>> but how funny that now we are talking about and it is fnee and you can really do it.

>> how funny that a week after that is when they started have the paper towell rolls at the end of the aisle.

>> how ironic.

>> and hand sanitizer.

>> yeah, also before we go to break wanted to mention this, there was a no makeup trebd that is sweeping hollywood.

Alecia keys, are you seeing her now.

Have i not jumped on the trend.

>> thank you for not making us jump on the trend, michelle, quite yet.

But this was fun.

Drew barrymore posted a picture with cameron diaz, several other of her celebrity friends.

None of them have makeup on and she posted this message with it.

Hold on to those you love.

Climb a mountain together.

These are the women in my life that are doers, that can be anything from life, work, physical capability, best if you will, i follow my friends but when i'm most in need, i hold on to them tighter it is when they need me i know i have done something right to earn their trust, love your friends, share kindness, hold on to moments and most of all, make more friends.

>> i love that.

>> yes.

>> and there is a no makeup.

>> see the no makeup look on your bottom right, all of them got together.

Just women power, girl power, i love it, hold on to your friends.

>> i'm just looking at that.

>> that will get you through target.

>> that will get you through the grocery store when you need your moment.

>> you don't even go through the makeup aisle.

>> i love it.