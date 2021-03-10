Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade 2016

>>> welcome back to the most wonderful time of the year.

For many families, appleton christmas parade is the official start to the holiday season >> millaine: 80,000 families is how many attended last year.

We check and live with anthony in downtown appleton.

>> anthony: that's a lot of people.

We are expecting the same amount or more this year.

Greg otis is chairman of the appleton parade committee.

46 annual appleton downtown christmas parade.

That's what we've got tomorrow evening.

Let's talk about the parade itself.

What can people expect once they get down here?

>> guest: if you want to come put some blankets down or chairs, you can't put anything down until noon.

One-person has to stay there and watch that until the parade start at 7:00.

That's a long time.

Just before the parade, we have the santa scamper with 2000 2500 runners coming down the avenue.

They are in anything from superhero costumes to adult diapers.

>> anthony: that is for good cause.

>> guest: it's for saint joe's food pantry.

It's probably 20 some years.

It's a cool thing to watch and people really get involved.

They run the parade route and will end up in city park.

After that, we have the pre-parade.

The santa scamper gets done a little bit before the parade starts.

We decided to entertain people by putting certain units through.

One of them being the credit union can pick up.

They will send two pickup trucks.

They will run down and collect the food right there on the spot.

The pickup truck goes to saint joe's.

>> anthony: 21 bands getting into this.

>> guest: 21 bands and 75 units is a lot of music.

To me, that's what makes the parade.

You can't have a parade without music.

We have music for you this year.

>> anthony: if you do situate yourself along college avenue, the parade will take an hour or an hour and -and-a-half.

>> guest: an hour at anyone spot.

>> anthony: are they selling anything out on the streets?

What are we doing?

>> guest: they will put something in the window and you might come back to get it.

It's a really good thing.

Our job is to drive traffic downtown and people can see what a great downtown we have.

>> anthony: greg otis is the chairman of the 46th annual downtown christmas parade.

Get out here.

We will have it