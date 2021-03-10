Still A Secret: Location Of New Homeless Shelters

salt lake city officials... were supposed to make a big announcement... discussing where 4 smaller homeless shelters will be built.

But that promised announcement never came.

Good 4 utah's randall carlisle has more from city hall.

:00 - :20 :20 - :26 this is one of the best kept secrets i've ever seen at salt lake city hall.

Alot of people in the mayors office know exactly where these four locations will be.

All the way to the other end of the hall a lot of people in city council offices know where these locations will be, but nothing has been leaked to the media.

They were supposed to announce it today.

They didn't.

Why?

Unfortunately like alot of real estate transactions, we just didn't get all i's dotted and the t's crossed.

They have made their final decision on how to break up this mess of crime and humanity around the road home downtown.

They've picked 4 locations.

4 smaller shelters or resource centers coming to someone's neghborhoods.

But they're still finalizing the terms with whoever they're buying those sites from.

We just decided that we want to do this right instead of fast so we postponed the announcement until we actually get these contracts signed and in place.

I asked him directly...tell me where the sites are.

Cant do that.

You will know as soon as everybody else knows.

When the sites are announced, it will be final.

They'll seek public input on how the centers should look and be run.

But no amount of public outcry will get them to change their minds about the sites.

I could not pin them down about when they'll announce where the four sites will be.

They say it could be days , it could be weeks, but they expect it before the end of the year.

At salt lake