Timeout: Missouri State

Better.."

Dan now for a timeout.

Lets talk about the missouri state football team.

Saturday, dave steckel's bears lost to youngstown state 65-20.

That was the third straight loss, and stec's bears ended the 20-16 campaign losing six of their last seven games.

I'll be the first to admit that saturday's game was not the best bears showing of the season.

And that's a shame.

Because this team has made improvement from last year's inaugural stec season.

This year's squad won four games, two of them against valley foes and showed improvement on the offensive side of the ball.

The defense has been steady, although it did wear down at the end of this season.

And stec has been redshirting his recruiting classes, so that will pay off in the future.

Missouri state started only four seniors, the other 18 were underclassmen.

One thing is certain, it's a slow turnaround.

Too slow for stec who admits his patience is being tested.

But in my opinion it's working.

I think that the valley football conference is the toughest f-c-s division in the country.

But it's not too big for the bears, and missouri state has the ability to be competitive and make the playoffs.

Give stec and his plan to win some time and it will pay off.

What do you think?

Do you think missouri state football is heading in the right direction?

E-mail dlucy at kolr ten dot com, or join the discussion on facebook and we'll share some of your responses tonight at ten.

David: thanks dan!

Jennifer: a last check of