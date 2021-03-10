Century Girls Basketball Preview

Morning at 6 am.

The patriots are coming off a 25-2 season, first place in the wda and a second in state finish.

The team lost 6 seniors last year but have a good group of returners including a familiar face during volleyball season.

Regan dennis, now a senior, averaged nearly 14 points per game and earned all conference, all wda tournament, all state tounament, and second team all state in her junior season.

Many other players that were celebrating a state championship for volleyball on saturday were back in the gym bright and early on monday morning, with a basketball in hand.

"" the patriots last state title came in 2013, their 3rd title in four years.