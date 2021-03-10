The Fourth Annual Egg Bowl Run

Army ROTC cadets from both schools hand over ball to be auctioned off.

Face to face in calhoun city on the square this morning.

Sunya although, there is no love lost between the two when it comes to the game.

Wayne hereford reports that this morning's egg bowl run was for a good cause.

Pkg runs : 1:32 out "...std ."

Super time : : :18-:23 super time : : :23-:27 super time : : :29-:36 super time : : :36-:45 "its a little bit pass noon right now, and the mississippi state cadets are on the way."a few minutes later they rendezvous with their army cadet mates from ole miss.for now at least they are friends, not rivals."

Its an awesome opportunity for us to get together with mississippi state and join everyone here and really just like come together as a team.""this is an awesome event.it pulls together the state as a whole.we're typically rivals but like i say we can't run the hundred miles by ourselves."state is approximately 58 miles from calhoun city while ole miss is 42.that fact alone was cause for a little good-natured ribbing."that's what happens.

I don't think they could run 58 miles like we did.""that doesn't prove anything.

We're the fastest out here and everyone knows it."at least they handed over the ball without a hitch and without any animosity.but as far as the fans on hand go, any time is a good time to root for the home team."who's going to win the egg bowl now?

Hopefully, state.""ol miss.

Oh, yeah positive.""mississippi state bulldogs.

Ole miss rebels."stand up end."although both squads are from different schools,they are together on one thing.

They are both army rotc cadets.

As for saturday, all bets are off.

In calhoun city wayne hereford wtva nine news.

Tight sunya cadets used to run the game ball to jackson back when the game was held in the capitol city.

Tight craig