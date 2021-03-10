Today marked the 5th annual conference of planning and preparation to Dementia and Alzheimer's disease at Winchester Medical Center.

Loved ones with dementia are familiar with basic ways to help, but other techniques were learned at an annual road ahead conference.

Tasmin: whag's sierra fox has the story.

<< fox: music can affect the mind and body in many powerful ways.

With that being the case, music therapy is growing in popularity and works as an effective tool for patients with dementia.

Richard lewellen, director new leaf music therapy: "music can be used either earlier in the day to set the stage for a smoother experience or it can be used in the moment when they are agitated."

Fox: music can also help heal people with dementia when they face challenges with their eating habits.

Richard lewellen, director new leaf music therapy: "perhaps starting at a slower more sedate tempo, and then ramp up to the next song a little bit more energetic, and finally you can of build a sequence of songs to get that person in an upbeat place and then put the food in front of them and we've been finding that folks are having a little bit better appetitie."

Fox: officials say, sometimes people with dementia don't have a lot of chances to express themselves or make choices in their world so when doing something as simple as being able to choose what instrument to play, their quality of life can feel enhanced.

Richard lewellen, director new leaf music therapy: "you don't need to be a music therapist to be able to use music to help someone with dementia.

An important thing would be to find out their perferred music.

What type of music do they love?

Often it's the music they were listening to as a young adult."

Fox: it was all part of the 5th annual road ahead conference... speakers addressed different ways to help patients with conditions of memory impairment including - de-escalation techniques and how to take care of them through inspiration and acknowledgement.

"there are so many of us at younger ages that are having to provide care to patients with alzheimer's so we need to a know more about resources that are available to help us and b hopefully raise awareness so there are more resources."

Fox: reporting in winchester, sierra fox, whag news.

>> morgan: over 40 people