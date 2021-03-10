Senator Hatch vows to defend the filibuster

Their religion."

now that republicans have control of congress and the white house... the filibuster is coming under fire.

But, congressional democrats are finding an unlikely ally tonight.

Chief political correspondent, glen mills is live in studio with the story.

Glen.

republicans could nix the filibuster and clear the way for president elect, donald trump's agenda.

One person that would stand in the way of that is utah's senior senator, orrin hatch.

election night brought a clean sweep for republicans... the white house and both chambers of congress.

Along with that some republicans are wanting to limit the power of minority democrats.

Kirk jowers/ former director, hinckley institute "the filibuster is always tempting to get rid of when your party is in power."

The filibuster is a tool for the minority party to block legislation and nominees.

Republicans are in position to rewrite the rules to get rid of it with 51 votes.

But, the most senior gop member of the senate, utah's orrin hatch says there's no way the effort would get his vote.

Sen.

Orrin hatch/ r utah "if we didn't have the filibuster the minority would be nothing in this country.

It would be just like the house where 51% vote does everything."

The seven term senator has been on both sides... and has pulled out the filibuster himself.

Hatch "just go back to the first, big filibuster that i had to conduct.

It was labor law reform.

Had we lost that, we would be socialism today."

Hatch's stance makes a strong statement to his colleagues, but it doesn't mean the effort can't go forward.

One thing is clear... if any party is succesful at ditching the filibuster, down the road it will work against them.

Jowers "at some point the democrats will take control again, and it is the check on really making huge, sweeping changes too fast."

we could see the filibuster play an immediate role in the new congress... senate democrats are promising a fight over trump's supreme court nominees.

Live in