Sheriff Wedding Responds to Recent Attacks on Law Enforcment

Alexandra--a trend of violence against law enforcement has caught the attention of local authorities.recent attacks on officers in st.

Louis, san antonio and other places spurred vanderburgh county sheriff dave wedding to send a memo to his staff.it's simply a message for his deputies to stay alert when they're out on patrol.wedding says the fact he feels compelled to do this is concerning.(dave wedding)"and you know, who wants to drive a car where when you stop, you got to worry about somebody coming up and shooting you.

I mean that's a pretty scary time, so we told people to pick it up a notch, very very vigilant of your surroundings, because we hope it doesn't happen here in our community, we a have a pretty good community, a pretty safe community, but it just takes one person that's not thinking properly."alexandra-- wedding says he thinks people who commiit these acts probably have mental issues.but he says they won't deter the sheriff's department from protecting the public to