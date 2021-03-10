Pie Day at South Side Mission

Langer>>it's pie day at the south side mission!when you walked in ... you could tell by the smell.volunteers made about 500 pumpkin pies in the mission's gym.

The pies are a part of thursday's delivery ... when the mission gives more than 3-thousand-500 thanksgiving meals to those in need.the mission's food service director says they have got a system down.

<<(chris franzoni/south side mission food service dir.

"i have a bunch of volunteers that have done this over the years and they're veterans, so basically, i just supply them with what they need and then they come in and they just get the ball rolling.")>>as part of the meal -- the mission makes much of your thanksgiving staples like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

