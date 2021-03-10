Conflicting Testimony In Murder Trial

From two psychologists in the murder trial of a sioux city man accused of stabbing his girlfriend 23 times.

The defense claims 36-year old isack abdinur suffers from mental illness and isn't responsible for his actions.

But the prosecution says while abdinur is schizophrenic -- he knew what he did was wrong.

Kcau 9's jess plue has a closer look at the dueling experts.

" monday morning, two mental health professionals took the stand...both claiming isack abdinur suffers from schizophrenia,..but differing on whether or not abdinur was fully aware when killed girlfriend cornelia stead.

"i think he was a person with active schizophnia at the time of the killing and because of the schizophrenia and his untreated active symptoms that he was unabletoappreciate the natureandqualityof his actions," says dr. richard frederick,clinical psychologist.

Dr. richard frederick, was called by the defense to take the stand first,... his testimony lasting over a couple hours.

Dr. frederick claims abdinur has severe schizophrenia and did not fully know what he was doing.

"he openly acknowledged to me that he punctured corey three times with a knife.

Using that language 'punctured' instead of stabbed, and very adament that he did not stab her but using this arm motion to demonstrate what he had done," says dr. frederick.

The second psychologist to take the stand, dr. tim kockler agrees that abdinur suffers from schizophrenia but that abdinur was aware of his actions... and the consequences.

"he said 'i grabbed a knife' and said that he stabbed corey.

Again, based on what he's telling me, there's an awareness for some of these events," says dr. tim kockler, psychologist.

Both psychologists noted abdinur's history of violent behavior and use of meth, marijuana, and alcohol as a means of "self-medication".

