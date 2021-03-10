Top Four Car Burglary Hot Spots In The Mid-South

The Local I-Team reviewed police records to find out the shopping centers that could put you and your items at risk the most.

How safe is your car at local shopping centers?

We're just days away from Black Friday and the start of the holiday shopping season.

It's because of car burglaries like those -- that police are warning you to be careful this black friday and during the holiday shopping season.

The local i-team's john paul ... investigates: four car break-in hot spots ... across the mid-south.

Movie night in germantown.

Will tashie thought all the action was happening on the big screen.

Will tashie/theft victim "i thought, i didn't leave the window down the whole movie.

I know i didn't leave it down."

Gone in 60 seconds..

Just about..

But this was no action flick.

Glass break nats thieves broke into will's truck and stole his pistol and laptop.

Will tashie/theft victim: "they tried to use a pry-bar to get in-- to get behind the window and unlock it.

They couldn't do it so they ended up smashing it in."

A brazen crime..

In a packed parking lot..

On a friday night..

At the village shops plaza... at poplar and forest hill irene in germantown.

John paul/reporter: "did you ever think it would happen to you at this plaza?"

Will tashie/theft victim: "no, especially in germantown."

We wanted to know..

Where car- break-ins happened the most-- and when.

We looked at 2015 police reports from nearly two-dozen major shopping centers across the mid-south to find the top four hot spots.

At number four... a tie-- with six break- ins each-- at collierville's gallina centro shopping center at houston levee and west poplar...and the oak court mall in east memphis.

At the collierville location, car break- ins happened most often monday through wednesday.

And at oak court... the hot days for car break-ins --- wednesdays and thursdays.

John paul/reporter: "just a thin piece of glass is the only thing between thieves and your stuff.

" "we learned it only takes seconds to get it."

With the help of the shelby county sheriff's office... we found easy targets..

That's exactly what thieves want... sgt.

Mickey keaton/shelby county sheriff's office "unlocked doors, items in plain view, those are signals to the burglars, come get me."

At number two: the towne center at south-brook in whitehaven.

Nine reported car break-ins last year.

That number jumps when you add in the seven others reported near elvis presley and east shelby drive.

And our top car break-in hot-spot: "the parking lots surrounding wolfchase galleria."

According to memphis police data from 2015: 15 reported car break- ins happened outside wolfchase.

Two of the calls: at the address for the barnes and noble in front of the mall.

And nine of the calls: at the address for the wolfchase dillard's.

A mall spokesperson said only 4 car break-ins were reported to the mall.

Mall officials point out: "the other reports listed reflect a completely different block that could be an adjacent business with no association to our property.

What we can tell you is internally we show a continued decrease in incidents year over year at the mall."

Nat pop police say it's easy to avoid your own holiday horror... will tashie/??????: "it can happen anywhere."

So: hide your valuables and lock up.

I'm john paul.

Local 24 news.

Katina: for the full list of car break-ins at area shopping centers ... and what police investigators say you need to know to protect your car and items ... just go to our website ... local memphis dot com.