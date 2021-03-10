Black friday is only a few days away--ben on cambut some local retailers are starting the discounts early.this year more shoppers are encouraged to shop locally instead of resorting to department store-- our kasey freeman stood in line to see what the buzz is all about.

Kasey on camben this year officials expect alabamians to spend about 11 billion dollars for the holidays--many will do their shopping at major department store but-- you will see the biggest return on your investment if you shop locally--this time of year many are focused on getting the best bang for their buck-- a new initiative-- shop alabama-- is helping you make your dollar count.<<we want people to rethink the value of their dollars when they are doing their christmas shopping and shop with someone that you know you're supporting your fridays and neighbors.

Many stores are deciding to close their doors for thanksgiving day. "Half the shoppers in alabama, in a survey, said they do not want to get the crowds on friday and i think retailers are responding to that." For those of you not wanting to get out into the madness-- "Retailers are stretching out their deals to not just be thanksgiving and black friday itself." Although the largest shopping crowd is parents or adults-- one retailer says students being out of school helps their business. "This year they are getting out for the entire week so we expect to see traffic earlier." Black friday specials started today and will continue for the next couple of weeks--Melissa Warnke also says websites applying sales tax are evening the odds.