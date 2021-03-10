GIVING THE GIFT OF LIFE

Gift of life.

The blood drive is taking place all day at the american red cross in evansville.

44news reporter amanda chodnicki was there - and talked to one mother who went today for a special reason to celebrate her son's birthday.

Some donors give blood just because "you hope that someone would do the same thing for you."

For others like kari syroney--- it's more personal "he was not expected to live past 5 but he is 17 today, which is why... one of the reasons i was... i decided to come give blood today... in honor of him."

Kari's son matthew was diagnosed at birth with a complex one mitochondrial disease.

"it basically affects the energy level... his cells are dying and the number of different organs in his body."

Kari says her son underwent a major life- saving surgery this september "we knew it was high-risk for him... that he may not be able to come off of a trek, but we didn't anticipate the kind of blood loss that he would have."

She says matthew lost 4 pints of blood and thanks to 9 donors--- he was given the gift of life.

So now kari comes back-- and faces her fear of needles... both for her son matthew and..to give back to the 9 people who gave so much to him.

"to think you give a little bit of your time and to donate blood..

It doesn't cost you anything but t can give the world to somebody else and somebody else's family like those 9 people did for my son."

Amanda chodnicki 44news the drive is taking place at the stockwell location in evansville until seven pm.

You can walk in or make an appointment at wevv.com or by calling 1-800 red cross.

And you still have some time to get out to the red cross and help out.

The blood drive runs tonight until 7 oclock.

Let's take a live look at the southern indiana red cross on stockwell here in evansville.

Volunteers are still on hand - if you want to come out and donate tonight.

Around the holidays - blood donations always seem to drop off - so the red cross is hoping people will come out - and help people in need.

Again - they'll be taking donations until 7 oclock tonight at part of the give thanks, give life blood drive.

Red cross representatives say their goal today is 130 pints of blood.