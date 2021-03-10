Trump Meets Transition Candidates at Trump Tower

Jennifer in political coverage..

Jennifer president-elect donald trump is in new york city today to meet with more potential members of his cabinet---- inlcuding this man texas governor rick perry.

Kenneth craig has the latest on the transition team from outside trump tower.

Oklahoma governor mary fallin was among the latest potential job seekers to meet with president-elect donald trump in trump tower today.

(sot) "no, i was not offered a position.

It was just an intial meeting to discuss a wide range of topics."

Former texas governor and one-time gop rival rick perry also met with mr. trump this morning.

Over the weekend, mr. trump hosted other high-profile republicans at his golf course in new jersey.

Among them - new jersey governor chris christie, and 2012 gop nominee mitt romney - who is being considered for secretary of state.

(gfx) among the top contenders for other cabinet posts, billionaire investor wilbur ross for secretary of commerce, and former goldman sachs executive steve mnuchin (mih-noo-chin) for secretary of the treasury.

(standup bridge:) aides believe these highly publicized meetings here at trump tower and in new jersey prove the president elect is trying to be transparent during this process (gfx) but some critics say transparency isn't the problem with trump's announcements... diversity is.

(sot - john heilemann/managing editor, bloomberg politics) "not just a monochromatic group but a very hard-lined group idealogically.

And a group in the apst of some of those people, jeff sessions, steve bannon, and general flynn, where they had made comments that raise concerns in addition to the color of their skin."

Trump spokeswoman kellyanne conway says trump's administration will be filled with people of all backgrounds- including women.

Kenneth craig, cbs news, new