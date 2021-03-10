O'Hare Airport Workers Threaten Walk-Off

Just 60 days.

O'hare airport workers who have been organizing to become union members are threatening to walk off their jobs after thanksgiving.

They want the minimum wage to be raised to 15-dollars an hour, better working conditions and benefits.

More than 500 airport workers agreed last week to walk off their jobs.

A spokesperson says because of the respect workers have for families at the holidays they will wait to walk-off on tuesday, november 29.

And just in time for the thanksgiving holiday..

