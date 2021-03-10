Edward Jones Thanksgiving Lessons

Just the feast that everyone can savor.

>> alan: and keeping with the thanksgiving theme, it's not too late to take generosity lessons and put them to work on your finances.

Mike edwards here with.

This is a time to be thankful with our own financial situation by thinking of others in our family as well.

>> our family.

And this is a time the season of sharing and caring.

And so kind of using that theme to just expand upon the idea that, wel, throughout the year protect your family.

If they have future needs like education or mortgages or whatnot, life insurance is the way you do that.

So if you're not around resources to take care of those things.

So that's something not just in the holiday season.

>> alan: some of the basic of any financial plan.

>> right.

You got it.

The next thing people think about is kids or grand kids.

If you have the resources, help the next generation or two fund their 529 education plan.

That's a great way to let grandparents help their own kids fund the grand kid's education which is not in expensive these days.

>> alan: no.

You have to start planing early.

>> some saved away is much better than zero saved away.

Another things parents can do is to help their own kids fund an ira.

Be generous there.

Help them do that while they have a lot of time in front of them.

That's a key element for investing.

>> alan: it's better to be thinking about that so when they're making money.

>> it's a good habit to pass on.

>> alan: it sure is.

>> the next one there, you know, there's cost for care in our older years.

Long-term care is a ?ñ consideration.

And there's ways to deal with that.

At least think about it.

But the thing i want to make sure people really do is to communicate.

>> alan: well, right.

We talked about this right before going on.

And i know of families where someone has passed on and you have no idea.

They might have done all of the right things but you don't know.

>> alan: well, if you don't know, it might take you months or a year to figure out what someone has here, there and yander and i understand privacy but at the same point if you love your next generation, you want to make sure they have to understand how the estate is put together.

>> alan: a lot of families are very uncomfortable talking about it.

>> we have talking points we can share with folks that relate to those kinds of conversations.

They're good to have versus kind of a crap shoot.

>> alan: it would be nice if you had it in some safe deposit ú, box or something.

Just everything that you need right there.

>> yep.

Some people have a notebook that says if i'm gone, here is the list of people to cal.

That's a great resource.

That's a great thing to do.

>> alan: lots of things to think about.

And edward jones, you're always helping folks out, whether it's an up market, down market, sideways or otherwise, don't know what is going to be going on with the election coming up, so buckle up.

>> that's right.

You never know.

But you have to plan.

>> alan: always a good idea.

All right.

Thanks, mark matthews.

What's the phone number.

>> 232-57.

Thank you, alan.

>>>