Woman Who Stole Baby Faked Pregnancy

Police say a woman accused of stealing a newborn and killing her mother had faked a pregnancy.

"...........the suspect had faked a pregnancy for several months and then travelled to wichita where she comitted the murder and then returned to dallas with baby sophia."

David baby sophia was taken from her kansas home where her mother was found shot to death.

Days later, the infant was found in texas and two people are in custody.

Police say the suspect's knew the family and had travelled back and forth from texas to wichita several times.