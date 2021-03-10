Funeral arrangements for U.S. Marshal Patrick Carothers

For the first time, we are getting a chance to put a face with a name.
This is deputy commander patrick carothers, the u.s. marshal who was shot and killed friday while trying to serve an arrest warrant.
The 53-year-old was a 26 veteran of the agency.
Visitation will be friday afternoon from 2:00 until 4:00, at flanigan's funeral home in buford.
The funeral service will be saturday afternoon at 2:00, at greater atlanta christian school in norcoss.
Carothers leaves behind a wife and