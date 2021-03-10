Oregon Tech golfers get used to a new format for competition

There were always going to be changes to how the golf teams would compete in the COVID-era and there having an effect on the events.

Nearly one year to the day was the last time the oregon tech golf teams played in a collegiate event.

Today-- they returned to the links in the same event they ended the 2020 season.

Although this time around, competition looks a little different.

Justin wiles says, "the hardest part is standing on that first tee and your heart starts feeling something different, that's why we love competitive golf."

It's a marathon over 54 holes of play.

Managing nerves, sticking to a plan, and then adjusting that plan based on your play and your competitors play.

There really is no substitute.

Justin wiles: "missing out on competitive golf is hard.

You can play as many rounds as you want for fun or i try to put pressure on them at practice but it's until you're really under the gun, you don't really know how your game is or what kind of shape it's in."

365 days later-- the oregon tech golf team finally got to see what they're made of.

But groupings are different.

Instead of playing in a threesome with two other opponents, in the age of covid, golfers are in groups with their teammates to reduce intermingling between teams. it presents a new challenge for some of the golfers.

Mayson tibbs: "i'd say for me it's honestly a little tougher because usually they kind of re-pair based on where you sit in the tournament, so playing with your teammates is a little harder to know where you're at in the tournament but it's definitely easier to be more comfortable in certain situations too so it kinda goes both ways."

But for both the men's and women's golf team, it was good to be back out competing on the course.

They had a good showing too-- both teams winning as well as mayson tibbs and payton cannon taking home individual honors.

Payton canon says, "just so grateful that we are able to get out now.

It's almost a year to the day we were able to come back out here.

This was our last tournament before covid and we didn't do well that time so to have a redemption this year was really cool."

Here's a look at those results for the men's teams. oregon tech with a dominating performance propelled by a strong finish today, shooting just five over as a team.

The women's team also taking home