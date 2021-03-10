Joe Biden's dogs Major and Champ sent back to Delaware after this happened | Oneindia News

President Joe Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Delaware, after the younger of the two German Shepherds was involved in a biting incident with a White House security agent.

Three-year-old Major, whom Biden and his wife Jill adopted in November 2018 from an animal shelter, had been displaying aggressive behavior including jumping, barking and charging at White House staff and security.

Major is the first rescue dog to have lived in the White House, having moved in after Biden’s inauguration in January.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump did not have any pets at the White House.