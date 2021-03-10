TRUMP CLINTON CHANGE

Developing npicoming in about president elect donald trump.

Let's bring in mj with the details.

And mj, i understand he's just made a major decision.

Ariane, he's breaking a big campaign promise and not going to lock her up.

We are learning this morning, trump won't pursue with charges against hillary clinton.

You may remember during his presidential campaign, he said he'd get a special prosecutor and supporters chanted lock her up.

Now, his former campaign manager is saying, there won't be any further investigations of clinton related to her private email server or the clinton foundation.

When pressed for further explaination on the campaign change, kellyanne conway says, it sends a quote, very strong meesage, tone and content.

She went onto say clinton still has an issue of mistrust with the majority of americans, and added, trumps decision this morning can help her heal.

Ariane back to you.