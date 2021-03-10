Thomas Tighe the Direct Relief CEO talks with Sistina and gives tips to how we can be on guard with our holiday season charitable giving.

>> sistina: you want to make sure your money is going to where you want it to.

Thomas tie is with us to help.

This is the time of year to think, i should be giving more i should be donating.

But how do you sort through what organizations and away charities you should be giving your money to?

>> the pictures step is the most important one what you care about personally.

I think no one can decide that for you and that's a very personal act.

Once you do decide that however, i think it's important to do your homework if you care about a cause to see which organization that works towards that cause might be doing it well.

And thankfully there are independent consumer watchdog type groups that do that homework for you.

I think charity navigate is i think the largest one.

And that provides a rating for charities based on objective facts that lends themselves to comparison.

>> sistina: so do you think then that those ratings and how charities are rated is a good indication for maybe people in terms of where they should put their money?

>> i think it -- you know, they're good to compare what's comparable.

I think you can compare finances, or the percentages of money that a group might spend on fundraising or general management compared to program.

They don't try to say that hunger is more important than homelessness or animal welfare or arts.

They don't try to do that.

What they say is these nonprofit organizations are doing what's required of them, they're transparent, they're accountable, they are just disclosing their finances and if you don't do that you won't receive a good score.

Thankful that direct relief has received a good score but knowing knowing that they scorea good thing to pay attention to that as well as the public.

>> sistina: a trust in charity has reached an eight year low.

How do you think clairts can get the p public work's trust back?

>> i think sistina it's a bit of a time, the loss of confidence in not only nonprofit institution he but public institutions generally has gone down over the past eight years and that's bad.

With respect to nonprofits, it seems that a lot of the concerns has gone to charities like hurricane sandy, and the quality of the reporting with what actually happened to the money.

So the clear signal is to be more transparent, more consistent and do more than the minimally required reporting.

What did you do with my money?

I think direct relief has been trying and providing for the last several years more than the minimum required.

The reception is positive and not surprisingly so.

I think that can earn back some of the confidence that's been lost by just addressing the concerns that are pretty clear, what did you do with my money?

>> sistina: speaking of direct relief with why don't you tell our viewers a little bit about your charity and what you all do.

>> direct relief has been around since 1948.

We're a nonprofit humanitarian organization, largest charitable organization in the u.s., working with nonprofit clinics and health centers and puerto rico and the district of columbia.

Providings essential medications and resources on an ongoing basis to poor areas particularly during disasters when those are particularly needed.

We're not a high profile organization, but we do loot of work supporting other nonprofit groups around the world and the country.

>> finally we know you hold direct relief high on your list, but if you are looking to donate moneyen elsewhere how would you go about choosing where to give?

>> well m, i guess i'd follow my own advice.

My family's been touched by autism.

We know how that matters.

Finding a group we have found.

And other local groups we know do terrific work in syracuse, and local community organizations that are highly rated and often fly under the radar.

>> sistina: we want to thank you very much for sound advice and very, very important this time of year.

We wish you a happy holiday thomas and thank you