MidMorning with Aundrea (Part 2) - November 22, 2016

Join Aundrea Self at the table...you're watching MidMorning on WCBI (Part 2).

Mean lots of sweet treats.

Cupcakes, cookies, and so much more.

Nicole huff is here from southern flour bakery.

And we have a very special cookie decorator here with us.

It's my daughter little emily, so thank you both for being here.

You're welcome.

You glad to be here emily?

Yes.

This is your school break so you get to come on an paint cookies, and you don't just wanna paint cookies- what else do you wanna do?

Eat them.

Can we eat one ms. nicole?

Oh yes, eat'em up!

Well we love these little craft that kids can actually come into the bakery, the bakery is at brickerton, here in columbus.

So, tell us how this works every child can come in and pick out a cookie that's already drawn out, right?

Yes, with everything already done- that's in icing.

The color parts here are airbrush colors, so you can just take your water brush dip it in water, and start painting.

It's all edible.

There' a little snowman and you got- what's that- a gingerbread man, and look at that.

We got a mark of beauty over here holding up one.

What is this?

That's a gingerbread house, i think?

And you've also got some thanksgiving themed ones.

So what did you pick out, em?

A christmas tree.

Okay, do you wanna get started?

Alright so ms. nicole will show us how it all works.

So every cookie comes with a paint brush?

A paint brush, yes.

Alright.

All they need to do is add water.

Alright, need some help.

Let's see, pull it out-- there you go-- and she brought you some water to work with.

Dip right here.

Grab your paint brush honey.

Get your paint brush and just get stared, so to color in that little ornaments that are on the tree.

Put it in the water right here and now touch what color you want.

There's green, blue, orange, and red.

You wanna start with blue?

Alright, color in some of the ornaments.

You can paint it.

Alright, this is all edible, moms and dads.

Yeah.

Obviously.

It's great for birthday parties too.

Instead of getting a craft and a dessert, you get all in one.

It's all in one- it's a twofer.

Moms love twofers.

Yeah.

Alright we're gonna let you continue to decorate your cookie, paint in all your oranaments.

You're not taking orders anymore for thanksgiving.

We are ásoá booked.

Okay.

I was telling another young lady just a little bit ago that we have gone throught 150 pounds of sugar in 2 days-- oh goodness-- so, we are definately baking, baking, baking for the holidays.

Alright, but you'll start taking orders for christmas very soon.

Oh definatelly.

They can call in now for christmas orders.

We'll be doing yule logs and, i mean, anything that has to do with the holidays.

Right.

It's a great time to try something new and get different deserts.

So when emily walked in the studio and saw this bouquet of flowers-- em, those aren't flowers, tell everybody what that actually-- what are those?

Cupcakes.

Can you believe that those are cupcakes?

The cupcake bouquet, a lot of people like those, huh?

Yes!

They're impressed with these.

They're very neat.

It's not too hard to eat- you just pull right out from the bottom and keep going until you've devoured the whole thing.

Ah, what a fun little happy that would be to arrive at your house- and you've also got pies.

You got a pecan pie-- yes we do-- or "pea can" however you like to say it.

We do tons of diffent pecan pies- different flavor pies.

A lot of times, people will call in for something from either another country or a place the air force base being close, some people have visited areas where they want a desert recreated from that area, and we can do that as well.

Alright, you're also going to have a- you said "around th world in 8 cupcakes"?

Yes that's what your'e calling it?

...christmas, where gonna do a special 2 days running, and it'll be "around th world in 8 cupcakes", whic means we will have cupcake flavors to kind of copy different flavored deserts from different countries-- alright-- so if you've never been to italy and you wanna come in and do a tiramisu, or you want something from isreal and you wanna have a baklava cupcake.

Something neat.

Very cool.

We do all kinds of different flavors.

Alright.

And you can never go wrong with the... can you?

No, they are made with an almond paste, it's very very good.

Three layers, four layers sometimes.

It depends on the design, the cake and filling, and creme, covered in chocolate.

Look, its just sugar, folks- lots of sugar.

How's your cookie coming, em?

It's looking great, very cool, i like it.

So again, you said that kids can come in and you can just buy them this way or...?

You can buy 1 or a dozen or a 2 dozen, however many you want.

I think in a class party, this seems like it might be a lot of fun for the class christmas party.

We have stinsils that do this and the stinsils that we use i have my paw patrol and all kinds of popular- cinderell-- got some dr. mcstuffins in there, don't you?

Yes, whichever one that they want.

Emily, whose your favorite princess?

Do you have one?

No?

Yoyou gotta have a favorite princess!

Do you like-- i áknowá you like elsa.

Yes.

Elsa from frozen, do you like her?

Do you know all the songs to that show?

I bet you do.

I bet you sing beautifully.

She likes to sing let it go.

You brought some cookies that you do the decorating on yourself, also.

Yes.

Those always popular.

Yeah, just decorated sugar cookies.

We have some for christmas as well- santa clause faces, boots- elf boots... alright, well again, no more ordering thanksgiving right now.

That's a couple days away, but you can start bringing in the-- calling in your orders for christmas, and you're located brickerton, and you're open everyday, right?

Open everyday except for sunday, sundays and monday's we are closed- we gotta have a break.

Of from all the sugar slinging.

Yeah i was excited when i got here 'cause i thought "ooh, automatically lose 10 pound whenb i get off the camera.

Well i know that sometimes its works the other way.

10 pounds on, 10 pounds off.

Yep that's exactly what happens, that means you can eat all the sugar you want while you're here.

Yeah.

Exactly.

Alright we appreciate you ere as always, and let's show them you product really quickly before we go.

You're doing so good.

She's finishing up here.

You're doing a good job- high five girlfriend!

Oh that's right also you get a free cupcake.

Oh yes they do.

Take out your cell phones and you can text "wcbi cupcake" 411, and very body that texts gets a free cupcake.

Alright get out the phones, 411 "wcbi cupcake" get a free cupcake.

Yes.

Thanks so much, get a free cupcake.

Yes.

Thanks so much, good to see you as always.

Thanks for having me again.

We'll you know that the holiday season is underway when macy's department store reveals their christmas windows.

Located in herald square in new york city, this year's display is called 'believe.'

The main window gives a sneaky inside look at santa's workshop where the elves were busy making gifts for good children.

During the holiday season visitors stand in line to walk past the festive windows.

The annual display draws thousands of people to macy's.

Those holiday windows at macy's are an annual tradition.

And as we talked about this morning, many churches share thanksgiving dinner with people in their communities.

Another tradition.

And, baking for others.

Still another.

This morning we are thankful for all of the traditions that weave through our lives this holiday season.