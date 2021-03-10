LML: S IS FOR SWEET

JOINING US THIS MORNING WITH A THANKSGIVING TABLE LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE, KISHA LANDFAIR WITH S IS FOR SWEET..WELCOME

>>> our next guests are helping us get back to the basics.

Kesha is here this morning to help us get out of the spirit of grab, grab on black friday and more in the spirit of calm, cool and collect with our friends and family.

>> i have to keep myself away from the stores or i w here.

I don't get a chance to see my family.

So when you get to see that one day in town.

You want to take that time because it's not always promised.

You want to spend times with brand parents, aunts, uncles.

I think it's better than going out to the store and standing in line all day.

We will show you where to gut children so they won't drive you crazy.

That mine are out of school now.

>> this kid's table is where you should start.

Keeping with that theme, we want something disposeable, of course.

You can mark on that.

>> i didn't know they had that.

>> it's actually wallpaper.

That's sheet of wallpaper.

That keeps them busy while the turkey is getting ready.

Gives them something to do.

The you tonight want to do that.

If you have children who love to cook like mine.

Give them an activity in the kitchen.

Make sure -- we have our simple acorn.

You have your stem on backwards >> that's just a dad you will stick your stick in the top.

That's darling.

>> that is something to have when they come over and have fun with their cousins.

>> if you don't want to do dessert, they can throw together a quick salad.

Look what i did for thanksgiving.

>> which makes him very proud.

We have color sheets.

You can put our container with markers, color and crayons.

They can also do puzzle pieces.

At the end u we want to do family time so we want to bring back the things like the game.

We want to sit down with the family and do family time with them instead of rushing out to the store.

Some that you can do.

They are wrapping me up.

Get your free thanksgiving.

You can find them on google.

You can print at home and have a