Host Chat: 11.22.16

>> tenesha: good morning, happy tuesday!

I'm tenesha murphy sitting alongside sistina giordano and you're watching "bridge street."

How are you?

>> sistina: i'm good.

Did you recover from last night's snow storm or yesterday's torrential rainstorm?

>> tenesha: i'm not from central new york, but those who are from central new york, they close school and it's just november for the first snow storm so you know it's a big deal.

My kids had the day off.

And when i got home yesterday, they could not wait to get in the snow.

We live in a cul-de-sac.

The plow comes and they create this mountain, i was in my bedroom, not going to go out there.

Such a bad mom!

That's what they did yesterday.

They come in the house, they're soaking wet.

My son's pants are wet!

How can you play out there with wet socks?

>> sistina: what are you thinking?

Right?

>> tenesha: what are you thinking?

What about you?

>> sistina: i came home and i have like a service that comes and does the driveway but the plow blocks me in and i have to snow below, the end of the driveway.

I looked like frosty the snow youman.

Snowman.

Then i came in and i did my walk.

I got all my ski stuff on, my ski pants ski jacket, the smart person 38 am, harper was so excited getting out in the snow.

This was a little video and i was shoveling.

>> i'm going out in the snow!

>> sistina: you're going out in the snow.

Is it fun?

>> yeah.

>> sistina: it's fun.

>> sistina: !say i love central.

>> i love central new york.

>> tenesha: can she getfully cuter?

I love her.

>> sistina: my mom was there, and it was eddie, i want to go!

He's so little, we'll take him out but he'll just face-plant into the snow.

He's not going to appreciate it like she did.

It was so cute this year so excited!

>> tenesha: so cute.

>> sistina: she was dreaming this morning.

Can i go out and lay in the snow?

I'm like heash you're going out and lay in the snow.

We also want you to know something that freebie friday this week is actually coming early.

So we're moving it up to tomorrow because of the thanksgiving holiday and we're going to have some great gifts,.

>> tenesha: winning wednesday.

>> sistina: there you go!

This was interesting.

I found this, this morning and i thought it was really interesting.

Have you ever traveled for trarchgz?

Tment yes.

>> sistina: you have thought about bringing your food with you?

>> tenesha: we know i don't cook sistina.

But my mom comes from texas.

She can't -- >> sistina: the tsa says you can bring your thanksgiving dinner on your flight.

Turkey can be packaged in five pounds maximum of dry ice.

And then as long as the ice is completely frozen when the bag goes through screening the birds will fly, apparently.

>> tenesha: anden you can bring vegetables and stuff right?

>> sistina: the only thing you can't carry on the wine and cranberry sauce.

>> tenesha: what you really need.

>> sistina: wouldn't you buy all your ingredients and make it there?

I don't know.

>> tenesha: i don't know.

>> sistina: kind of weird.

>> tenesha: on the plane you can smell santa?

I don't know.

>> sistina: don't touch that.

>> tenesha: please handle with care.

If you don't pack it right they have to throw it away.

That's not good.

>> sistina: it's not like butterball wasn't butterball.

>> tenesha: last night was -- i thought last night was the finale of dancing with the stars.

It's tonight?

Okay.

I guess last night was half of the finale.

Anyway.

>> sistina: that was the semi finals because tonight has to be the finals.

>> tenesha: we're so confused.

The results are tonight for who won there was an elimination, jana.

I thought it was calvin.

>> sistina: didn't she trip up?

>> tenesha: she didn't -- she got eliminated.

She had the lowest score out of all the free style dances.

36 out of 40.

And the other three had 40 out of 40.

So she got let go.

I wish they would show how many votes each person gets.

That would be interesting.

I voted last night.

>> sistina: who did you vote for?

>> tenesha: i'm tell you tomorrow.

You could vote up to five times, i called on my phone, five times.

>> sistina: can't you text?

>> tenesha: you probably can.

But legislatorie hernandez -- >> sistina: did a slide or -- >> tenesha: playground kind of dance.

She is a kid really.

>> sistina: then calvin harris, james and sharna danced.

He's been a fan favorite.

This is calvin but james seems to be a fan favorite.

>> tenesha: i think it will be an upset if laurie doesn't win but -- let's see what our gal kate thornton has to say.

>> kate: i'm shocked that megatron has done so well.

And they're athletes at the end too.

>> tenesha: look at you!

>> sistina: what's this weather going to be like kate?

Let's just go with it.

>> kate: it won't stop snowing, please make it stop!

There are a lot of folks loving and embracing the snow.

Carol in redfield, afn drew dida story on her.

She's up to 54 and a half inches, holy moly that's a lot of snow.

And at the airport, more than half fourth snowiest on record.

Hour ago, you couldn't even see the skyline now national grid test, sky net 9, we'll don't see some snow through midday, finally it should end tonight.

Back to you ladies.

>> sistina: hallelujah.

>> tenesha: yes.

>> sistina: and festive florals, our friends at wegmans will show us some ideas for your pg thtthanksgiving.

>> tim: and a sweet look at the 11th annual syracuse wine and chocolate festival.

