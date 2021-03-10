MidMorning with Aundrea (Part 1) - November 22, 2016

Join Aundrea Self at the table...you're watching MidMorning on WCBI (Part 1).

Watch where you step.

Seriously.

New numbers show how dangerous it can be just to walk through a parking lot.

More than 137 million americans plan to go out shping between this weekend the national safety council says up to two- thirds of drivers may be ádistractedá as they look for a parking space.

And the insurance industry says one out of every five accidents happens in a parking lot.

Kris van cleave reports.

Video captured the moment a speeding driver struck a mother pushing her 15 month old baby's stroller last month.

24 year old maria cruz gonzales-cortes died.

Her baby survived.

Wisconsin police released this video of a driver who lost control of his vehicle, slamming into 9 cars before coming to a stop...amazingly no one was seriously injured.

But the national safety council found on average at least 60-thousand are injured and 500 or more die in the 50-thousand plus crashes in parking lots and garages every year.

"it's just a dangerous to be distracted in a parking lot going 5 mph as it is going 50 mph."

Deborah hersman runs the national safety council.

"people hav their heads down they're on their phones whether they're behind the wheel or whether they are pedestrian they're just a lot of inattention out there."

A recent survery found 66 percent felt comfortable making calls while driving in a parking lot, more than half would text.

Roughly half of drivers were ok with sending emails, using social media, taking pictures or watching videos.

42 percent said they would video chat!

If you do plan on going shopping this week, experts say the best thing you can have is a strategy.

Be sure you know what an item normally costs.

Just because a store has a product on sale doesn't mean this is the right time to buy.

Diane lee looks at ways to shop and save.

If avoiding the black friday frenzy has kept you from saving... this year, you may want to join brian macdonald's club.

"how many year have you done black friday shopping?

"zero "zero?!

"this will b e the first time."

There seems to be deeper discounts this year than there have in year's past.

"so the pai threshold almost seems like it's worth it.

" analysts with wallet hub agree, and say if it's not at least 40% off... don't buy it.

The company scoured 8000 deals from 35 top retailers, and found macy's has the highest average discount of 63%.

"what's the mos important thing for shoppers should keep in mind so that they can get the very best deal."

Go through your list and make sure to match exactly which retailers are the best discounts for that specific product or category."

"apparel fo instance, you might be getting 70% off at one store, while the other is offering 40% off."

We also checked in with a few local stores... sears has half off major appliances and... "we are givin tools away, basically."

At best buy... this toshiba 4k tv..

More than 50% off.

"a 50 inch for 20 bucks, that's stupid crazy, that's so much better."

"and computers i've never seen a computer that cheap, for 99 bucks."

"wherever yo shop, come armed with this , and here are 2 great resources.

The black friday database allows you to quickly search your item to see if it's cheaper elsewhere.

And the amazon app lets you do that using a barcode scanner."

Keep in mind..

You'll see the most deals on toys, but they won't be rock bottom... jewelry will..

But those deals... much more rare.

"are yo pretty pumped?"

"a little bit, might self medicate before i come out, but yeah."

If avoiding the black friday frenzy has kept you from saving... this year, you may want a tupelo church is giving thanks by giving back.

Harrisburg baptist church is making sure everyone has a hot meal this thanksgiving, particularly those who are shut-in and incarcerated.

Laverne simmons is here to tell us more about the effort and how you can help.

Thank you this organizaztion is thank you this organizaztion is really a bunch of churches but you are called christians on the move to evangelize right.

Exactly!

How did this get started?

Actually this started in like 1987 founded by bishop cj parks and other local ministries in the area.

It actully started out helping people not only with the food but you had a lot of people that were sick need housing babies needed to go to the hospitals and they actually helped out going to le bonheur's birmingiham just local hospitals and the feed actually started in 1987.

Wow so you all want to make sure that, you know we mentioned people who are incarcerated and people who are sick and shut in really anybody who needs a hot meal on thanksgiving.

Anybody who needs a hot meal we are so excited when this time of the year comes we know that people need to eat at even given time.

This is one particular time of the year when you have those that don't have no family at all even down to the homeless.

We are even feeding the homeless you know somebody that's homeless or somebody that just need a meal we are there for them.

Alright we are going to give you a number here in a moment that you can call if you know someone or if you need a hot meal but this has to take a army of voluenteers to make this happen doesn't it.

It does actually we're in need of plenty voluenteers so if somebody out there wants to actually help us with this feeding they can come by harrisburg baptist church because we are in need of plenty voluenteers.

Even if you want to bring some food along to help with feeding please feel free to do so.

Is this like a traditional thanksgiving meal?

What's on the menu?

Actually it's traditional what everybody wants to have.

Dressing greenbeans corn mac and cheese cranberry sauce lots and of sweets.

When doese the cooking for all this start, we are talking about hundreds of people that you are feeding.

Actually a lot of people have already started there cooking.

I have some that have started cooking that we will be picking up on tomorrow up until wednesday night.

We actually start our preprations for wednesday night for thursday morning.

What time will you start delivering on thanksgiving day.

We'll be there at the church at 7:30 we will start delivering about 8:30 about 10:30 we are done.

Well if you are in need of a hot meal or you know someone in need of a hot meal there's the number there on your screen it's 3725832 give them a call they can have it deliver to you.

Well if you are in need of a hot meal or you know someone in need of a hot meal there's the number there on your screen it's 3725832 give them a call they can have it deliver to you.

Can people come to the church to eat also.

You can actually come to the church to eat but you need to be there no later than 10:30.

10:30 is cut off time i must say this the number is 6623725832 that's my number my phone is always on so please feel free to call me we will make sure you get something to eat.

Wonderful work your organization is doing thanks so much and happy your organization is doing thanks so much and happy thanksgiving to you same to you.

Many local churches celebrate the holiday season by feeding people in the community.

With thanksgiving approaching, there's a fight to end hunger throughout arkansas.

Volunteers there are hoping to win the battle for children without food or supplies for the holidays.

Jamal goss was part of it all - and has the story.

Jamal goss÷reporting "38 years of focusing on th needs of people not just here in arkansas but all of the world.

Collecting supplies and working with local food banks fighting the high number of those living without."

"i just like to try and make difference in somebodies else life."

About 200,000 children go to bed hungry.

"who maybe wasn't a fortunate as i am."

And there's an effort to help.

Beverly patton and other volunteers with united methodist church - joined forces with arkansas food bank - donating nonperishable items and sweet potatoes.

Rev.

Maxine allen÷assistant dir., connectional ministry "as united methodist one o our greater efforts is to fight hunger particularly childhood hungry across the state."

For more than 30 years they've given supplies for disasters and other relief efforts.

And for over 30 years they've fought to end childhood hunger.

Packing tons of beans, boxing tons of potatoes and labeling canned goods for distribution.

"we represent more than 48 local united methodist churches and we are excited to be in the ministry of hunger."

Items are brought to the arkansas food bank- repackaged and distributed to local churches and food pantries throughout arkansas.

But this year - it's grown even bigger - rev.

Jim polk÷dir.,connectional ministry "we're at a new facility so thi is kind of like an inaugural event for them we're excited to be partnering with other organizations to do the same thing."

There's no job too big.

"every person here is doin something."

Or too small.

"i'm glad to be part of that.

Giving what they can - to as many as they can --- with the supplies that they have - all making their efforts worth it.

"we will never know and that' not really the purpose it's not the number it's that individual person that we're going to be able to touch and help."

In little rock, jamal goss, thv11 news.

The journey is underway for the shoeboxes collected in the golden triangle.

Volunteers spent the morning loading trucks with the gifts for operation christmas child.

That's the ministry where people pack shoeboxes with small gifts to be distributed around the goal.

The boxes gathered locally will eventually become part of wht organizers hope are 13 million shoeboxes distributed to kids in more than 150 countries.

Over a half million volunteers help pull off the the distribution which takes place by train automobile kayak and even donkeys in some parts of the world.

Just ahead on mid morning, there are angels among us.

Steve hartman explains when we come back.

It is hard to imagine what it must feel like to lose the person with whom you have shared your life.

All the milestones of life wrapped up in the memories and grief.

Our favorite, steve hartman, has the story of an innocent encounter in a grocery store's canned food isle - and how it touched an 82- year-old widower when he need it most.

Not long ago, in a cemetery outside augusta, georgia&a loving couple was buried.

The wife - buried below this white bouquet -- the husband, buried above -- in a mound of grief.

Bite dan covered "took m totally by surprise."

82-year-old dan peterson says after mary died, he fell into a deep depression -- spent days, just staring out at the squirrels.

Bite dan "steve: what were yo living for?

Dan: i was trying to figure that out, frankly.

Steve: you had no purpose?

Dan: no.

Steve: were you just waiting to die?

Yea."

For 6 months it was just that bad.

Bite dan continues "steve: the one day you go to the grocery store?

" it all changed inside this publix.

Std-up / dan was nearing the end of the canned vegetable aisle.

He hates grocery shopping and, by all accounts, the expression on his face confirmed his aggravation.

But that's when this unapproachable man was approached by a 4-year-old girl named norah wood.

In the security footage you can see norah randomly reaching out to him out.

Her mom, tara, says it was quite embarrassing.

Bite tara "sh stood up and said, 'hi old person, it's my birthday today.'

Steve: old person?

Tara: old person."

Bite dan "hi ol person.

Steve: she says this to this cranky old man?

Dan: yea."

And then had the audacity to demand a hug.

Bite dan continues "i said 'a hug?!'

I said, 'absolutely!'

" norah got her hug and then asked her mom to take a picture of her with her new friend.

Bite tara "sh zeroed in on him like a missile.

And she dn't want anything from him.

She just wanted to make him feel loved and give him a hug.

And his little lip quivered and he was teared up and it was just sweet."

Bite dan "and said, 'you don't know.

This is the first time, for quite a while, that i've been this happy.'" that all happened a couple months ago, and his grin has only gotten wider since.

Nat dan at door "hi sweetheart come in, come in!"

Today norah visits at least once a week.

Nat dan "so how' my sweetie?"

And every time -- it's the grocery store all over again.

Nat dan "i knew was going to get a hug."

Bite dan "oh, it' unbelievable.

Totally unbelievable."

Dan does have grandkids of his own, but they're grown and gone.

And norah does have grandparents - but her mom says this is a completely different kind of bond that almost defies explanation.

Bite tara "sh fell asleep holding a picture of them.

And i'm like, what!?"

To dan it's equally miraculous but far less mysterious.

He believes norah is, quite literally, an angel.

Bite dan "sh opened me to a love that i didn't know existed.

Steve: dan, let me ask you - when your wife died, you felt like you didn't have any purpose anymore.

Do you feel like you have a purpose now?

Dan: of course - norah -- watching her grow up.

I know i made room in my heart for a lot more."

What a treat.

Southern flour is here.

And it's cookie time.

