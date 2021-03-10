Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Thanksgiving favorites, allergen-free

Credit: KGPE CBS 47 Fresno
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Thanksgiving favorites, allergen-free
Thanksgiving favorites, allergen-free

Owners of Fresno's Manna Cafe show how to make Thanksgiving staples gluten-free for guests with food allergies.

Alex as we get all the ingredients for thanksgiving dinner..

What can you do if one of your guests..

Has food allergies?

Joining us this morning., fernando and catherine from manna caf?

In fresno.

Fernando and catherine cano of manna caf?

Show how to prepare typical thanksgiving manna caf?

In fresno.

Fernando and catherine cano of manna caf?

Show how to prepare typical thanksgiving meals, for guests with the common allergens including gluten and dairy.

Meals, for guests with the common allergens including gluten and dairy.

Joey: it's ... let's

Advertisement

Related news coverage

KSEE24 Turkey Drive Tuesday

KSEE24 Turkey Drive Tuesday

KSEE

The KSEE24 Turkey Drive is Tuesday 11/22 until 7pm at the KSEE24 Studios. Please donate Turkey’s or make a monetary donation..

You might like

More coverage