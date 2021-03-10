Family Health: 3D Babies

Medical experts have come up with a unique view of babies before they're born.

Health.((donna))good monring i'm donna terrell with my fam8ily health.medical experts have come up with a unique view of babies before they're born.doctors use virtual reality combined with 3-d fetal models - to give doctors and parents a better visual of the unborn child.

Images such as the womb, unbilical cord, placenta and fetus can be seen.

Experts say this technology will aid them in assessing abnormalities such as those that can occur in the respiratory tract.if an ultrasound showed an abnormal mass near the baby's airway, doctors could use the 3-d imaging and virtual reality to study the entire length of the airway.((donna))there's new evidence - cases of dementia may be declining..

Researchers looked at data on more than 21-thousand older adults in the years 2000 and 2012.the prevalence of dementia fell from 11.6 percent in 2000 to 8.8 percent in 2012.

The reasons for the decline are unclear... but experts say older adults in the later group had more education than those in the 2000 group.advances in treating heart risks could have also played a role.((donna))for more info on any of my family health stories... look for them here - at fox16.com.

((donna))i'm donna terrell.

See you later today for fox16 news at 5:30 and tonight at 9.have a good one -