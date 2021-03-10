Furry Friends- Meet Nugget and Tater Tot

Nugget and Tater Tot are ready for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

If mother nature will affect your travels.

Forconsumer watch, i'm mar ??

For consumer watch, i'm mary maloney.

>> all right, sylvie peterson is here with today's furry friends and they are a handful!

They just want to go, go, go!

>> that's 100% kitten and this is nugget.

>> jason: i hear a lot of purring.

>> they're active kitties.

I fed them on the way over or they'd be on the table over there.

They're not siblings but they were owner surrendered so probably raised together for about a month, but nugget.

He's a gray short hair and this is tater tot.

>> he looks like a tater tot.

>> he's 4 months old.

>> jason: that far apart but so big in size?

>> they do grow a lot!

And he's just climbing on everything.

>> can i hold you?

>> just kind of snuggle and they do grow a lot but i get the feeling this nugget is going to stay small but don't let size fool you.

He lovable and hasn't stopped purring.

>> jason: i had to hold this one up.

Is that you?

>> wait, you have too!

But they've both been neutered and received starter vaccines and they both had to go to the vet for boosters and both microchipped so if they got lost for some reason.

And they're spirited and a lot of fun.

Little paws sticking out of the crate.

They're a good time!

>> jason: you have something on monday or tuesda and on tuesday, in addition to it being giving tuesday, we have an event going on at most southwest grill and it's because you can have someone going on and how about that for the roanoke valley spca.

You can print out the flier or mention us and they'll donate 28% of the proceeds.

>> cool!

>> and all right, if home for nugget or tator tot, come find them and head out to moe's