SALT Interview

About s.a.l.t.

S.a.l.t.

Is an enthusiastic group of seniors working together to promote health and safety for the older people of the rainy river district.

Meetings are held once a month.

There are presentations on topics of interest such as - legal issues, health issues, financial issues such as power of attorney, elder abuse, fraud prevention just to name a few.

There are also people trained to give presentations on elder abuse and also to facilitate restorative justice circles.

S.a.l.t.

Mission statement s.a.l.t is a voice to advocate for action to ensure that seniors live in a healthy, safe, enjoyable and vibrant community.

The team will act as a communication link between seniors and service providers, increase awareness of services for seniors and support seniors in the community.

S.a.l.t.

Acknowledges seniors as an important and valuable resource in the community.

