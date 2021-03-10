There's a new class in town, but students are trading pen and paper in for forks and knives.

Christina: in education news... there's a new class in town, but students are trading pen and paper in for forks and knives.

Their assignments -- create delicious meals for you to eat.

17's alex fisher joins us with a look from caf 1600.

Alex.

Alex: the bakersfield adult school is offering a culinary arts program that provides students with a real, hands on approach to learning how to run a kitchen.

Alex: welcome to caf 1600, a fully operational kitchen with a variety of food.

But keep in mind -- this kitchen is a classroom.

Julio: "i have a passion for cooking and i feel like there are dishes i can cook and that people will really, really enjoy and i get a satisfaction out of that myself."

Alex: julio gallardo is a student in the bakersfield adult school's culinary arts program.

The program is an opportunity for gallardo to change his life.

Julio: ""this is a turning point in my life.

I haven't had a very good past.

You know, i've done some prison time and now this is a new opportunity for me to get in the community."

Alex: fulfilling a dream he's had for years.

Julio: "i do get into my own little zone.

I get in there and i'm, cooking and i know the outcome of this cooking is going to be good because i'm putting my heart into what i'm cooking and that's why i do that because i like that positive feedback."

Alex: nearly a dozen people enrolled in the 18-week semester.

Their teachers are chefs.

Their assignments are feeding customers quality food.

Mark: "the restaurant business is very difficult and we've had some difficulties, but these guys have come through like champs."

Alex: the menu is created by the students and offers sandwhiches, hamburgers, appetizers, soups and salads.

All for six dollars or less.

Mark: "this is a working business.

We need to be able to turn a profit to make that happen and we have to be good at what we do."

Alex: gallardo says he's happy for the experience.

He says it's an opportunity anyone can have.

Julio: "there are better opportunities for everybody and no matter what your past is like, everybody has an equal opportunity, its just up to the individual."

Alex: caf 1600 is located at 16-hundred east belle terrace.

It's closed this week for the thanksgiving holiday, but reopens next monday, november 29.

Alex fisher, 17