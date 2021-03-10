What You Missed Today on Good Day: 11-22-2016

Here is what you missed today on Good Day.

From your breaking news leader fox 16 good day starts now ((susanne)) right now at 7:28 - the driver of a school bus that crashed in tennessee monday-- killing 5 children-- now charged with 5 counts of vehicular homicide.((pat)) '24 year old johnthony walker' - could face more charges.

At least 23 other children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

((susanne)) a suspect in custody-- accuse of shooting and killing an officer in san antonio.

Police arrested 31-year-old 'otis mc-kane' monday afternoon after an intense manhunt.

Detective 'benjamin marconi' was a 20-year veteran on the force.

((pat)) and little rock police announce two officers will respond to each call.

They made the announcement via twitter-- saying it's now procedure and for safety reasons.

((pat)) in a video released monday - trump says he plans to withdraw from the trans-pacific partnership.

He says he wants to negotiate other deals that would be more fair to american workers.

Another part of trump's plan-- to crack down on abuses of visa programs. as for that wall he promised - there was no mention of it in the video.

((susanne)) trump is also looking to name a treasury secretary.

Multiple sources report the list is down to two - jonathan gray - a billionaire in charge of real estate for the private equity firm blackstone.

And 'steven mnuchin' a former wall street executive turned movie producer.

The treasury secretary is a cabinet position-- meaning it requires senate confirmation.

((pat)) 2017 could be a royal year for donald trump.

The british government says its considering inviting the new president-elect for a state visit next year.

State visits typically involve a meeting with queen elizabeth.

The queen has met with every single american president since she assumed the throne in 19-52 - except for lyndon b.

Johnson.

((susanne)) we are two weeks removed from election day-- and demonstrators continue to march in protest in parts of the country.

You can see people in portland marching in traffic and between cars.

Police say adults taking part were encouraging younger people to block traffic.

No arrests reported.

((susanne)) governor asa hutchinson says he's working with lawmakers on legislation to implement the state's new medical marijuana program.((pat)) victoria price is live at the state capitol this morning with how the governor is planning to fund the new program.

Good morning guys.

The governor has pledged to use $3 million dollars of the state's rainy-day funds to jp start the medical marijuana program.

State agencies charged with running it have said the program will cost more than it brings in in sales tax revenue.

The governor did not say whether he'd support additional taxes-- which are allowed under the amendment-- but did say its important to make sure medical marijuana is not a drain on the budget.

Governor hutchinson says he'll looking for guidance on federal drug issues from the new administration of president-elect donald trump.

4359 asa hutchinson, arkansas governor: "i want to ke e el revenue is made whole and that we don't start losing money on it i don't want to subsidize our marijuana program by taking funds away from education other needs of the state."

((victoria live)) hutchinson says he hopes to have members of the new medical marijuana commission appointed in the next two or three weeks.

((susanne)) ((susanne)) monticello mayor 'zack tucker' has until his court appearance in january to make a plea.

Tucker is accused of mis-using 22-thousand-dollars-- meant for engineering work in monticello.

He has insisted he did ánotá spend this money on personal use.

Tucker is charged with public records tampering and abuse of office.

((pat)) a well known central arkansas band - remembering one of their own.

In a facebook post - "tragikly white" announced their lead guitarist and vocalist-- 'alan hash' passed away.

According to the group - hash's visitation and funeral will be friday at antioch baptist church in conway.

This morning-- the pope county sheriff's office needs help identifying a homicide victim.

Sheriff shane jones says the victim is a white female between 20 and 25 years old, she's 5 feet 2 inches tall, 104 pounds and has curly auburn hair.

She has several tattoos -- including the word angel on her neck -- a picture of a scorpion on her lower back.

And the phrase "miracle baby ayden" on her chest area.

If you know who the victim is -- call the pope county sheriff's office.

