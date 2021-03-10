Tunkhannock Considers Consolidating Schools

Two months.

((candice)) a school district in wyoming county is facing some difficult decisions.((nick)) the tunkhannock area school district could be consolidating its elementary schools.

Eyewitness news reporter kelly choate was at tonight's school board meeting, and she has the latest for us.

((kelly))missy bonnice/parent "i have a two-year-old niece so i would like to be able to see her attend mill city as her mother did and i did."

Missy bonnice gets emotional when she thinks about the possibility of mill city elementary school closing its doors.

That's why she joined dozens of other parents at this tunkhannock area school board meeting.missy bonnice/parent"a lot of people in this area have been here their whole lives, and we know the special connection that mill city students have with the teachers, so we would like to see that continue."kelly choate"architects from kcba presented the results of a feasibility study.

They provided several options based on the capacity and conditions of the buildings."donna matylewicz/taxpayer "it's not an easy decision to make!"

Donna matylewicz was a school board member in the 1990's.

She understands that the district is facing a decrease in population and enrollment every year.

According to the study, the average classroom size is only 10 to 15 students at the elementary schools.

Donna matylewicz/taxpayer "it's definitely a concern.

Our children are the number one priority and getting a good education, but also the cost effectiveness of what the district decides to do.

They definitely need the support and input from the community."

In tunkhannock, kelly choate, eyewitness news.

((nick)) the superintenden t told us that there will be several upcoming meetings for the public to comment before any decision is made.

She added that her goal is to avoid eliminating any jobs in the process.

((candice))