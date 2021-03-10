families call for better housing

2 sh)) new tonight -- local families who care for adults with developmental disabilities are learning more about a class action lawsuit against governor cuomo.adam tonight a presentation was held on the al sigl campus to give those families more information on the litigation.

The class action suit was recently filed on behalf of two-thousand adults -- families and caregivers in western new york.

The suit calls for expanded certified residential housing for those with developmental disabilities.

((sot))"i believe the lack of certified residential homes for individuals who have greater needs is one of the most significant problems. my greatest fear is that as my husband an i are aging, who will take care of alex when we no longer can?"

Tonight's presentation was conducted by bruce goldstein -- the attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf