Horseheads to Reinstate Neighborhood Watch

Officials said they used to have a program years ago, but are looking to bring it back now that resources are being spread thinner and crime rates seem to keep climbing.

Members of the horseheads community are looking to reinstate a neighborhood watch program....officials say police officers are being asked to cover more ground with less help...and they need neighbors to act as extra sets of eyes and ears.... 18 news reporter emily burkhard went to find out how people are getting involved... david reynolds: "instead of locking ourselves in our house and complaining about it now we can do something about it."

One reason for the spike in crime?

Officers believe it's due in part to the opioid epidemic creeping into places that were once considered quiet neighborhoods..like horseheads..

Seth zawko: "it's all relevant to economic situations, upbringings, lifestyle, but it's all a direct result they go hand-in-hand with larcenies.

People steal property to sell property to get cash to buy drugs.

So it's all related."

David reynolds: "horseheads, it's here it's here.

And we want to get a jump on this right now, stay ahead of it.

And i think the village, the people in this village can help do this.

And that's the main thing for this program."

So how can crime be reduced with fewer officers....?

Officials say the answer is community involvement... patricia gross: "if we can make people realize that our community is interested in watching for crime and incidents then maybe we can decrease the amount of crime in our neighborhoods."

David reynolds: "that's the main thing, you know is getting neighbors back to being neighbors again."

Now officials tell me they've already seen significant growth in interest from the community since they began these meetings four months ago...there were about 25 people at tonight's meeting looking for ways to get involved....officials say they'll be holding their next meeting in january.... live in