Lifetime Assistance employee honored

Large corporations "mark: welcome back!

I am pleased to be joined by brian mann from lifetime assistance, along with jamie roda of lifetime assistance as well.

Great to have you both here!

Jamie: thank you mark, nice to see you!brian: thank you mark!

Mark: brian, you are here, well for several reasons, but mainly because you won this terrific award.

This william b.

Joslin award.

Go ahead and hold that up for our viewers, would you?

Let's get a good look at that award.

This was given to you.

It recognizes employee excellence, leadership, and growth.

We'll ask you about that in a minute, but first, tell us where do you work?brian: lifetime assistance.mark: what do you do there brian?brian: i work in the warehouse.mark: so you're in the warehouse.brian: yes!mark: okay.

How long have you worked there?brian: 20 years.mark: that's a long time.

Brian: yes!mark: what do you like about working there?

Brian: shredding.mark: so, you're there shredding paperwork there, right?brian: yes, paperwork.

Yes.mark: you like that, don't you?brian: yes, i like that!mark: jamie, tell us about this program that brian's involved in, and the difference that it's made not only in his life, but in the lives of others as well.

Jamie: so, brian is a document destruction technician for classified scanning and shredding at lifetime, and that started in 2006.

As you heard brian say, he's been there for 20 years, so he's been there quite a bit longer than classified scanning and shredding, but when that started, they actually started with a small little shredder and just a couple of clients, but it's grown to over 800 clients now.

That's classified scanning and shredding, and brian and his co-workers help out everyday.

This joslin award is actually named after a gentleman who really exemplified what a work ethic and strength meant, and it's given every year to one person who works in what's considered a "preferred source solutions business," which means that 75 percent or more of the employees have a disability, and there were 59 people this year who were nominated for this award in new york state.

And brian was just so above and beyond, and they were so impressed by everything that he was the recipient of the award.

One job that had never been done before by any of the workers in the back, that was only done by staff, was using the intercom to call in busses, and to help with departures, and vans coming in.

And brian took it upon and vans coming in.

Help with departures, call in busses, and to using the intercom to done by staff, was the back, that was only any of the workers in been done before by one job that had never award.

One job that had never been done before by any of the workers in the back, that was only done by staff, was using the intercom to call in busses, and to help with departures, and vans coming in.

And brian took it upon himself to ask our director of voc.

Services if he could learn how to do that.

So, now that's brian's job, and he's doing a great job at it!

That's one example of how he takes initiative to keep learning and growing.mark: brian, that is a beautiful award!brian: thank you!mark: how did it make you feel to get it?brian: i feel i like it!

Mark: you like it, don't you?

Brian: yes, i like it!mark: you like sharing it with us, don't you?brian: yes!mark: well, it's our pleasure to have you in studio!

Keep up the great work at lifetime assistance!brian: yes!mark: jamie, thank you for coming in as well!jamie: thank you mark!

Mark: we want to let you know that there's a great online resource if you want to know more about what brian is doing, and all of the good work that's being done in our community through lifetime assistance.

Head to their website.

It's lifetimeassistance.org.

We'll be sharing that link on our site as well as rochesterfirst.com."