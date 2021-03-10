Man found burning in woods after crashing into Milledgeville

Fire crews and police found the body of 44-year-old Allen Jerome Vasser near Barrows Ferry Road around 4:30 a.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the man who crashed his car into the Wendy’s restaurant in Milledgeville, is the same man whose body was found burning an hour later.

Police in milledgeville are investigating a car crashing through a fast-food restaurant... now police believe is related to a homicde.

A man drove his car through the wendy's on north columbia street around 3:30 a-m tuesday.

Milledgeville police say an officer was making a traffic stop.

But when the cop pulled up behind the car, the driver sped away and crashed through the wendy's.

Georgia state patrols confirmed the driver of that vehilce, was 44-year-old allen jerome vasser.

After vasser crashed into the wendy's, officers say he ran away.

An hour later, after searching for vasser, milledgeville police found his body burning here near barrows ferry road.

It was beside the c-s-x railroad tracks close to the baldwin county health center.

"it is very sad i feel for th family and i'm hoping everyone will be ok especially right about now it's time for us to pull together there's enough fighting we just have to pray more just got to keep praying."

How vasser died, is a mysery right now, but the case is being treated as a homicide.

Baldwin county deputy coroner william ken garland told me there were no gunshot wounds on the body and the cause of death is unknown .

Milledgeville detectives are