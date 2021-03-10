Who Will President-Elect Donald Trump Pick in his Cabinet?

Ryan Vogel from UVU joined GMU to talk about President-Elect Donald Trump's transition to the White House.

>> so president-elect donald trump continues putting together his national security team, his pick wills signal the likely direction of how things are going for national security and foreign policy over the next four years.

Ryan vogel the director of national securities at uvu is here with us to weigh this >> nikki haley being announced this morning.

>> this is not technically a cabinet position but has become something like that in the obama administration.

Susan rice and samantha power exerted a loss of influence on the cabinet, particularly on the national security team.

It's a good pick.

You know, i think for trump is brings in diversity for his cabinet.

She's the first female that he's a pointed to the cabinet so far.

She's viewed as a rising star in the republican party, and as someone that can kind of bridge, you know, bridge some divides.

Earlier in the year, maybe last year, she took the position of taking town the confederate flag from the capitol and tried to heal wounds in the aftermath of that shooting.

I think she's viewed as someone that can bring some moderation and some, you know, bridge some gaps in the republican party.

>> reporter:the first minority and female appointed in his cabinet so far.

We got to get to the talk of mitt romney.

We saw those pictures over the weekend.

Would he take that job?

And why do you feel there's been such a delay to make an announcement?

They met on saturday.

It's now wednesday.

Is it going to happen?

>> it's a good question.

I think if romney is offered the job, i think he'll take it i think it's because he believes that it's an important piece of public service, something that he can -- something that he can we all know that romney has been very nervous bay trump administration, was critical of trump throughout the primary and general election season.

This would be a big surprise, but i think think would be a major victory for trump to bring him on board.

>> reporter: let's talk about that.

Why would that with be a victory?

Why is mitt omney so fondly looked at?

>> he's the 2012 republican nominee for president.

He still has a good base.

He's looked as being competent, experienced, very measured, and moderate in that sense.

And i think that's something that the trump administration could use in their administration is something someone that has that kind of experience and that knowledge he has.

Bringing him on board would be helpful.

Just like nikki haley is bridging the divide in the republican party and even to signal to democrats and the rest of the country that, look, we're going to have someone that has a lot of experience and a lot of -- a lot of respect across the board.

>> reporter: definitely opening minds of people as a view this administration.

Who do you want to talk about next?

There's been a lot of talk.

We have rudy guilani.

Where do you think he will go?

>> well, he was the favorite for secretary of state.

I think what we've seen over the past week is that i lot of senators have expressed concern with rudy guilani.

He has a lot of financial and business interests across the world, and there's a real question of whether he can be confirmed by the senate because of those interests.

So whether it's secretary of state, which is still a possibility.

Whether it's director of national intelligence or homeland security.

Those are the big ones he's still in contention for.

That's guilani's issue is that concern about his interests across the board.

>> i think you made a good point.

These a all appointees but they have to be verified after the fact.

>> right.

Right.

>> this could end up not being the case.

Ok.

Ryan, always appreciate you being here.

