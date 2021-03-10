Henry is a fox hound mix, just over a year old, available for adoption through Celebrating Pugs
Forever homes.
Today -- we meet henry.
Here's 47 a-b-c's leanne guyette.
This sweet boy is henry.
He seems older -- but this fella is just a year and a half old.
He's a fox hound mix -- who was apparently abandoned by a hunter in the woods of virginia.
You may notice that henry moves slowly -- that is because he is blind in one eye -- so he tends to gets nervous in new surroundings.
Once he is comfortable -- he is happy to sniff around -- or get snuggled and pet.
Henry loves attention -- and with those big floppy red brown ears -- how could you not want to give them a scratch?!
His medium length white coat -- has beautiful black - and red brown accents down his back and tail.
Henry has an old soul -- and moves slowly -- but he is strong.
He'll need a little help gaining confidence in his new home -- but other than that -- he is pretty easy going -- and enjoys a good stroll.
Due to his impaired vision -- henry will do best in a home with kids 10 and older.
He does get along well with both other dogs -- and even cats.
Henry definitely kept me laughing during his visit to the plaza -- and will make a great dog for someone willing to give him a chance.
Can you find room in your heart for henry?
Leanne guyette -- 47 a-b-c.
Henry is available for adoption through celebrating pugs in denton -- for an adoption fee of three hundred fifty dollars.
He is already fixed -- and up to date on his shots -- for more information about henry -- visit celebrating pugs dot com.
