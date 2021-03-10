Henry is a fox hound mix, just over a year old, available for adoption through Celebrating Pugs

Forever homes.

Today -- we meet henry.

Here's 47 a-b-c's leanne guyette.

This sweet boy is henry.

He seems older -- but this fella is just a year and a half old.

He's a fox hound mix -- who was apparently abandoned by a hunter in the woods of virginia.

You may notice that henry moves slowly -- that is because he is blind in one eye -- so he tends to gets nervous in new surroundings.

Once he is comfortable -- he is happy to sniff around -- or get snuggled and pet.

Henry loves attention -- and with those big floppy red brown ears -- how could you not want to give them a scratch?!

His medium length white coat -- has beautiful black - and red brown accents down his back and tail.

Henry has an old soul -- and moves slowly -- but he is strong.

He'll need a little help gaining confidence in his new home -- but other than that -- he is pretty easy going -- and enjoys a good stroll.

Due to his impaired vision -- henry will do best in a home with kids 10 and older.

He does get along well with both other dogs -- and even cats.

Henry definitely kept me laughing during his visit to the plaza -- and will make a great dog for someone willing to give him a chance.

Can you find room in your heart for henry?

Leanne guyette -- 47 a-b-c.

Henry is available for adoption through celebrating pugs in denton -- for an adoption fee of three hundred fifty dollars.

He is already fixed -- and up to date on his shots -- for more information about henry -- visit celebrating pugs dot com.

