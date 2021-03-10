Burning fireplaces for warmth -- the risk of fire increases during the cold months.

That means more emergency calls to fire departments.

And new reports show the majority of those responding -- are volunteers.

Eric andersen works as a volunteer firefighter in decatur -- a small city with a population of less than 2-thousand people, and one fire department staffed by 16 volunteers.

Eric andersen, volunteer firefighter "i think it all comes down to that we want to help people, i mean i know that sounds cliche and that's what a lot of people would say but that's what it really truly comes down to, i mean the guys that we work with here and the other volunteer fire departments that i've worked with, that's what everybody wants to do they want to help people."

Jeremy luker, decatur fire chief "without all the volunteer departments we wouldn't have the resources needed to cover most of the towns in the u.s."

((erika)) in fact-- out of america's nearly 30- thousand fire departments, 87- percent are now either fully or partially staffed by volunteer firefighters.

And out of arkansas' 679 registered fire departments -- only 3-point-7 percent of those are entirely staffed by paid firefighters.

Andersen says the reason for this trend is resources.

Rural cities often don't have the budget for full time firefighters, and can rely on nearby larger cities for help.

Jeremy luker, decatur fire chief "most of the time you never know what you're going to get when the pager goes off there's totally different calls that you can get and you have to be prepared for anything, so it's one of those that you definely have to be willing to volunteer to do anything and everything that's thrown at you."

So the next time you see an engine roll up to the scene of a fire -- know many of those men and women are spending their off-time serving you.

Eric andersen, volunteer firefighter "i rely heavily on the guys that i work with here to know that when i"m gone that they're going to be able to drop what they're doing in the event that something happens with my wife and five kids were at the house and something happened where a fire started and they needed help, it's very comforting and very re- assuring to know that we do have a bunch of really great guys that are going to show up."

Decatur

((jo ann)) just this last thursday - volunteer fire fighters battled nearly a thousand acres burning on the franklin and sebastian county lines.

Nine fire departments responding to the wildfire.

Folks from charleston, cecil, branch, south ozark, oak bend, and altus volunteering their time to keep their community safe.

